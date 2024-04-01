BOSTON (AP) Alabama and the rest of Southeastern Conference football fans are about to find out what Big East basketball is all about.

The Crimson Tide, who have won 18 NCAA football championships but have never been to a men's basketball Final Four, will meets top-seeded UConn in the national semifinals on April 6. The Huskies have a chance to win back-to-back NCAA titles, which would make it six in 13 years for the Big East, the league that prides itself on its basketball history even as football money turned the rest of college sports upside down.

The Big East is a monster, UConn coach Dan Hurley said after the game Huskies Steamrollers Illinois 77-52 on Saturday evening A March madness -record 10th straight double-digit win for the Huskies.

Iron sharpens iron, Hurley said. The league is preparing us for these non-conference games. You fight beasts and monsters every night in the Big East, and the Big East has prepared us for teams like Illinois.

UConn has defeated three Big Ten teams this season and tops Indiana in the regular season Northwest in the second round of the NCAA tournament. The Huskies did not play an SEC team this year, but went 3-0 against them last season, including an 82-67 win over Alabama on Nov. 22, 2022.

It would be tough to beat, said Hurley, whose team scored 30 consecutive points against Illinois to break open a game that was tied at 23 in the final two minutes of the first half. It was a special level of basketball we played.

Donovan Clingan had 22 points, 10 rebounds and five blocked shots for UConn, which cruised to its fifth national title last year and seems inexorably on its way to a sixth.

Their NCAA Tournament wins this year were by 39, 17, 30 and 25 points.

Actor Bill Murray, whose son, Luke, is a Huskies assistant coach, watched the game from a courtside seat and captured video of the post-game celebration, showering his grandchildren with confetti. Curb Your Enthusiasm star Larry David was also part of a heavily partisan crowd that called the Huskies (35-3). Storrs North for the East Region games that were played about 90 miles from campus.

UConn, which won the Big East tournament at Madison Square Garden and on to the Sweet 16 in Brooklyn, is now boarding a plane for the first time in almost a month and heading to the Final Four outside Phoenix. Alabama advanced by one 89-82 win over Clemson later Saturday evening.

The Huskies, who set a school record for wins in a season, are the first defending champions to reach the national semifinals since Florida won back-to-back titles in 2006 and 2007.

That is still a possibility for UConnat.

It's not about really trying to win No. 6 or go back-to-back, Hurley said. It's this time of year, you love your team and you can't imagine what it would be like not to get up the next day and still coach your team. It's what you learn when you win like we won: it's really about the work, the journey, the process.

The Fighting Illini (29-9) managed just four points in the first half when Clingan was in the game, with the 7-foot-2 Connecticut native recording nine points, six rebounds and three blocks before the break. Overall they were 0 to 19 on shots challenged by Clingan.

“We got the same shots we've always gotten, and Clingan cleared a few of them,” Illinois coach Brad Underwood said. He is good. I mean, doesn't everyone have him projected in the (NBA) lottery or close? It does a great job of protecting the rim.

