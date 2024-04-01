Women's tennis completes sweep on Senior Day – University of South Carolina Athletics





Columbia, SC No. 18 South Carolina women's tennis conquered Mississippi State on Easter Sunday at the Carolina Tennis Center. The Gamecocks honored their graduating class of Ayana Akli, Shahar BiranAnd Elise Mills before going on to dominate the Bulldogs. In doubles, the Gamecocks were ahead on all three courts, but it was the junior duo Misa Malkin And Olympian Lancelot who achieved the first victory. The pair dominated their match, shutting down their opponents for a 6-0 win. Fittingly on senior day, Biran and Mills got the point for the Gamecocks. The duo fell behind early after a break and trailed 1-3, but fought back to make it 3-3 and later broke again to win the score 6-4. The Gamecocks were once again unstoppable in singles, claiming the first sets on five of the six courts. The first player to finish her match was number 9 Sara Hamner. The junior posted a 6-2, 6-1 victory on the No. 2 courts for her 27e win of the season. She is now 14-1 in doubles and 7-1 against SEC opponents. The next point came from Malkin at number 5. Malkin played a near perfect match, allowing her opponent only one match and winning it 6-1, 6-0. At the top of the lineup, No. 7 Akli won the match with her 6-1, 6-2 win. Akli is now 23-8 on the season and 10-4 in doubles. The Gamecocks continued the momentum, with Biran posting a 6-2, 6-3 victory at the No. 3 seed and Mills posting a 1-6, 6-2, 1-0 (5) comeback victory over the No. 4 seed. The final point came from Lancelot on Court 6, where she won her match 6-4, 7-5 for her sixth straight singles victory. The women's tennis team will then continue SEC action on the road, heading to Lexington, Kentucky, to take on the Wildcats. The competition is on Friday, April 5 at 5 p.m For the latest information on women's tennis in South Carolina, visit GamecocksOnline.com or follow the team on social media (@GamecockWTennis). #18 South Carolina 7, Mississippi State 0 Doubles (order of finish: 3, 2) #30 Ayana Akli/Sarah Hamner (SC) vs. Athina Pitta/Alexandra Mikhailuk (MS) 5-3, unfinished Shahar Biran/Elise Mills (SC) def. Dharani Niroshan/Maria Rizzolo (MS) 6-4 Olympe Lancelot/Misa Malkin (SC) def. Chloe Cirotte/Alessia Tagliente (MS) 6-0 Singles (order of finish: 2, 5, 1, 3, 4, 6) #7 Ayana Akli (SC) def. Alexandra Michailuk (MS) 6-1, 6-2 #9 Sarah Hamner (SC) def. Maria Rizzolo (MS) 6-2, 6-1 Shahar Biran (SC) def. Chloe Cirotte (MS) 6-2, 6-3 Elise Mills (SC) def. Athina Pitta (MS) 1-6, 6-2, 1-0 (10-5) Miss Malkin (SC) def. Jayna Clemens (MS) 6-1, 6-0 Olympe Lancelot (SC) defeats. Dharani Niroshan (MS) 6-4, 7-5

