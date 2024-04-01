Boston College wins in overtime to advance to the Frozen Four

Next game: vs. Michigan 4/11/2024 | 8:30 IN THE EVENING ESPN2 WEEI 850 hours April 11 (Thu) / 8:30 PM vs Michigan

PROVIDENCE, RI Graduated student Jack Malone (Spring Lake, NJ) scored early in overtime to give No. 1 Boston College a 5-4 win over Quinnipiac in the NCAA Regional Final on Sunday to advance to the program's 26th Frozen Four. The Eagles improved to 33-5-1 with their 14th straight win, tying the program record for wins in a season.

Freshman Ryan Leonard (Amherst, Mass.) was named the Providence Regional Most Outstanding Player with a second consecutive two-goal performance.

Quinnipiac (27-10-2) scored two goals, including one on the power play, just 35 seconds apart early in the second period to take a 2-0 lead. BC scored the first goal of the evening less than a minute later with its own power play. Senior Eamon Powell (Marcellus, NY) made the switch to sophomores Cutter Gauthier (Scottsdale, Ariz.) on the right, who immediately found an open Leonard in front of the net.

The Eagles tied things up midway through the middle frame as sophomores André Gasseau (Garden Grove, California) scored his twelfth goal of the season just nine seconds after the Bobcats shut down a power play. Quinnipiac took another lead late in the third, but Boston College responded again as Leonard scored his second power play goal of the night.

Quinnipiac took a 4-3 lead just 16 seconds into the third on Jacob Quillan's second of the game and held that lead for most of the period. With less than five minutes to go, freshman Aram Minnetian (Woodcliff Lake, NJ) scored his third goal of the year to tie the match. After forcing a turnover, Minnetian linked up with Gauthier and Oskar Jellvik (Täby, Sweden) before receiving the puck again and firing a shot past the goaltender.

Malone tracked a loose puck in front of the goal early in overtime and put his shot in to send the Eagles to the Frozen Four.

Leonard, Powell and freshman goaltender Jacob Fowler (Melbourne, Fla.) earned spots on the Providence Regional All-Tournament Team. Fowler stopped 26 shots in the win to earn his 31st win and break the NCAA record for wins in a season by a freshman.

Quinnipiac netminder Vinny Duplessis made 23 saves.

2nd 1:19 QU Jacob Quillan (Travis Treloar, Jayden Lee) – PP

2nd 1:54 QU Iivari Räsänen

2nd 2:20 BC Ryan Leonard ( Cutter Gauthier , Eamon Powell ) – PP

2nd 11:35 BC André Gasseau ( Oskar Jellvik , Lucas Gustafsson )

2nd 15:59 QU Christophe Fillion (Charles Alexis Legault, Iivari Räsänen)

2nd 17:55 BC Ryan Leonard ( Will Smith , Eamon Powell ) – PP

3rd 0:16 QU Jacob Quillan (Collin Graf, Charles Alexis Legault) – PP

3rd 15:16 BC Aram Minnetian ( Cutter Gauthier , Oskar Jellvik )

OT 3:06 BC Jack Malone ( Colby Ambrosio , Drew Fortescue )

BC qualified for its 26th Frozen Four and first since 2016.

BC advanced to the Frozen Four from Providence for the first time in four tries and improved to 7-6 all-time at the Amica Mutual Pavilion.

BC tied the program record for wins at 33, previously set in 2001 and 2012.

BC defeated the defending national champions in the NCAA tournament (Minnesota-Duluth) for the first time since 2012.

BC became the first team in the country to defeat the defending national champions in the regular season and the NCAA tournament for the first time since UMD defeated fellow WHCA member Minnesota (2004) and the first non-conference opponent to do so since Maine twice defeated Lake Superior State (1993).

BC is 51-43 all-time in the NCAA tournament.

BC is 2-4-2 all-time against Quinnipiac and 1-1 against the Bobcats in the NCAA Tournament.

BC is 3-1 in overtime and 5-7 in overtime games in the NCAA Tournament this season.

BC has won 14 in a row; the first undefeated streak of 14 or more games by a Hockey East team since UMass' 14-game streak en route to the 2021 National Championship.

BC is 7-3-1 when the opponent scores first.

BC scored two or more goals in the power play for the fourteenth time this season and the fourth game in a row.

BC's 179 goals are the most since he scored 171 in 2010.

Fowler won his 31st match, which is now the most in NCAA history by a freshman, surpassing Michigan's Al Montoya (2002-03).

Gasseau scored his twelfth goal of the season.

Gauthier assisted on BC's first goal of the game to reach the 100-point mark for his career, becoming the 84th player in program history to reach that mark and the first since Logan Hutsko (2017-21).

Gauthier (37) and Leonard (30) became the first BC teammates with 30 or more goals each since Jeff Farkas (33) and Brian Gionta (32) in 1999-2000.

Leonard recorded his eighth multi-goal game of the season, bringing his total to 31 and breaking Brian Gionta's single-season record (1997-98) by a BC freshman.

Minnetian scored his third goal of the season.

Smith dished out his NCAA-leading 46th assist of the season, tying Dave Emma (1990-91) for second in a season in BC history.

Boston College will play the winner of Michigan vs. Michigan St. in the Frozen Four.