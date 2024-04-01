Raiders slip in series finale against Oakland





Next game: vs. Miami (OH) 2-4-2024 | 14.00 hours April 2 (Tue) / 2 p.m vs Miami (OH) DAYTON The Wright State baseball team fell short 12-7 against Oakland on Saturday afternoon. The Raiders are now 14-13 on the season and 5-4 in the Horizon League. The Raiders finished with seven runs on nine hits and four walks against their nine strikeouts. They were led by by Jay Luikart three hits, consisting of two home runs and an RBI single. Drew Baker , Patrick Fultz , Nate Manley , Sammy Sass , Boston Smith And Our legs each recorded one hit on the day. In addition to Luikart's home runs, the Raiders added three extra-base hits, coming as doubles from Sass, Smith and Vore. Manley reached base twice on a walk, and Guus Gregory and Luikart once. Luikart added the first Raider runs with a two-RBI homer to left field, and a solo home run in the third, giving Wright State a three-to-none lead. The Raider pitching staff held Oakland to zero runs in the first four innings before the Golden Grizzlies took a three-run lead in the fifth, putting six across the plate. Wright State tied the game in the bottom of the sixth, starting with a two-RBI double by Smith, allowing Luikart and Vore to score. A sacrifice fly by Fultz allowed Smith to score the tying run. The Raiders took the 7-6 lead with an RBI single by Luikart. The Golden Grizzlies added six runs in the final two innings, four in the eighth and two in the ninth, finishing the game 12-7. Chris Gallagher (1-1) was charged with the loss after Oakland tied the game and put the leading runner on base. Gallagher allowed three runs on two hits with one strikeout in his third of an inning of work. Starting pitcher Garret Simpson notably struck out five batters in his four and a third innings on the mound. Tanner Ware was awarded the win and put in three innings of work for the Golden Grizzlies, allowing just one run on two hits with one walk and three strikeouts. Oakland finished with 12 runs on 12 hits with two walks against their 12 strikeouts. They were led by Aiden Orr's three hits, including one double in the fifth.

