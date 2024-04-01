USC football: What I learned during two weeks of spring training

LOS ANGELES USC has completed six of its 15 spring practices. Here are some thoughts after two weeks of training.

1. UNLV quarterback transfer Jayden Maiava is one of the most intriguing players on the team. He left behind a guaranteed starting job with the Rebels, whom he led to the 2023 Mountain West title game, but will likely be the No. 2 quarterback at USC behind senior Miller Moss.

Maiava's transfer process was interesting. After visiting campus, it looked like he was headed to USC. But that was followed by a surprising effort for Georgia and a day later a somersault against the Trojans.

Not much, Maiava said this week when asked why he changed his mind. It's just that I wanted to play under Lincoln Riley.

This can be a mutually beneficial situation for both the player and the program. For Maiava, it gives him a chance to develop under one of the best offensive minds in the sport and a chance to play against a different caliber of talent in the Big Ten. On the other hand, the Trojans needed a young but experienced quarterback who could compete for the starting job and provide depth to a position group that was down to just two scholarship players in December.

We knew exactly what we were looking for, Riley said, and there aren't fifteen guys in the room right now, but ultimately we wanted someone who wanted to come here and compete and who believed in themselves enough to come. compete. We think this is a good place to play quarterback. He went through his process and ultimately, I think, he decided that this is where he wanted to be.

How quickly Maiava acclimates to the offense will go a long way in determining what role he can play in the battle for the starting job. Riley assessed Maiava on Tuesday, highlighting his poise and the work he has done behind the scenes, with the staff and on his own.

“I feel like he had control over what we did the first few days, even though it was the first few practices with us,” Riley said. He's off to a good start. You could tell he's not a true freshman coming in here and wide-eyed. He's been played. He has learned how to prepare and it shows on the field.

midnight alley mentality pic.twitter.com/SDU3dMOMAb USC Football (@uscfb) March 31, 2024

2. On Tuesday, offensive line coach Josh Henson said there were three games his unit didn't play well enough to win over Notre Dame, Oregon and UCLA last season. He thought the group played well enough to win the remaining matches. The truth for USC this season is that it simply needs more from its offensive line after a disappointing 2023 for that group. In Henson's words, the line must improve physicality, command and technique.

It's a cliché, but it just is what it is, he said. We need to get better at carrying out what we are called.

There appear to be three spots on the line: Elijah Paige at left tackle, Emmanuel Pregnon at left guard and Jonah Monheim at center. For the spring, Mason Murphy is the top choice at right guard.

That leaves a question at right tackle, with both Riley and Henson expressing concerns about depth and saying they will look to trade. If there were a matchup today, Henson said USC would go with Tobias Raymond, a redshirt freshman who was a three-star recruit and the No. 809 overall player in the 2023 recruiting cycle.

According to Henson, Raymond has made some progress with his body and was 255 pounds when USC first recruited him. But USC doesn't have a game until September, and by the time it does, it will likely have guard Gino Quinones back, which could allow Murphy to kick out to right tackle.

Henson brought in three highly-touted transfers last season. All three became starters, but there was a distinct lack of chemistry with last season's group.

It's good and so far I like what I see, Henson said when asked about the chemistry of this group. Last year I felt like there was a separation somewhere where we couldn't give each other energy and I'm not talking about me. I'm talking about the guys in the room, and we just didn't respond to each other when we got into those tough moments.

But what I see so far is that a lot of guys are coming out with enthusiasm. They grab each other. They help each other. They pull each other along, and I like where this group is going from a cultural standpoint.

3. Much has been made of USC's defensive front and the weight the group added this offseason, but one thing that stood out this spring is the length the Trojans added to the defensive back.

Transfer corners DeCarlos Nicholson (Mississippi State) and John Humphrey (UCLA) are 6-foot-1 and 6-2, respectively. Redshirt freshman Maliki Crawford is 6-4 and healthy after missing all of last season. They are in a corner group that also includes Jacobe Covington, who is 6-2.

Time will tell how much the corners have improved from last season, but physically they will certainly look very different than a year ago.

We've talked about it here the first two years, we were pretty small at several positions, and it shows, Riley said. If you're obviously trying to increase the physicality of your team, I think if you go to a more professional defensive scheme, having bigger DBs will all fit in. So yes, the first years clearly fit that bill. The transfers clearly add some pretty immediate length and girth. So yes, our quarterbacks have certainly noticed that in recent days.

4. Under former defensive coordinator Alex Grinch, USC emphasized skew and movement up front. Sometimes this led to disruption. It often led to gaping holes in the defense.

Listening to three different defensive linemen (Elijah Hughes, Nate Clifton and Isaiah Raikes) this week, it was clear that there was a new mandate for the defensive line, as all three mentioned in some form or another the need to protect the defensive linemen to hit opponent back.

There's definitely an emphasis on hitting back and attacking, and certainly reacting, Hughes said. Making sure we push back the line of scrimmage and play on their side.

There is a difference between having that plan and having the power and scale in advance to execute that plan. USC should still provide defensive line help later in the spring during the portal period.

5. There are many new players adjusting to a new environment and system this spring, but there is also a transition period for defensive line coach Eric Henderson, who has coached in the NFL since 2017.

Henderson expressed the need for patience on his part. He works with younger players who get lessons before meetings or practice something he didn't have to worry about in the NFL.

So I get it. I understand that, said Henderson. That's where patience on my part has to continue to be there for them and just understand that I know the development process is going to work for these guys. They know that. So it's just a matter of continuing to do those things, but understanding that there is a sense of urgency in terms of how quickly we want to get to the level we want to be at.

6. Riley has been criticized by a vocal segment of USC's fan base for not hiring a special teams coordinator among his full-time assistants.

The Trojans' special teams have largely been a mess in Riley's two seasons, with Zachariah Branch's punt returns being the lone exception. Riley is very committed to kicker Denis Lynch, despite his inconsistent performances.

Lynch has made just 25 of his 36 field goal attempts in two seasons (69.4 percent) and missed a 38-yarder in the Holiday Bowl.

When asked about the kicker position, Riley's tone was much different on Saturday.

It's a competition, he said. It's an area where we know we need to do better, especially on both kickoffs and field goals. If I said the field goals, I would mean the entire mechanics of it. We need to take some positive steps in this regard. There's just no doubt about it.

According to Riley, there are two ways to improve: developing the players on the roster and bringing in players who can compete right away. USC has freshman Tyler Robles on the roster and will add incoming kicker commit Ryon Sayeri in a few months. Riley wouldn't rule out adding more options based on how the spring goes.

We split up the reps. “We let these guys compete,” Riley said. We would have a different holder this year, which is obviously a big factor for the field goal team. That's one of our big goals this offseason: We've got to step up somehow and everyone involved understands the expectations there.

7. Last week I wrote that USC's unofficial number of scholarships was 80.5 less than the 85 scholarship limit. That wasn't right. I forgot some signatories from late February. After further research, the unofficial number of scholarships is 82. That will see some changes once spring training ends and the portal opens.

(Photo by Miller Moss: Orlando Ramirez/USA Today)