Pella Christian Tennis and soccer teams will be in action Monday | KNIA KRLS radio





Pella Christian's tennis and soccer teams are in action Monday. After their original season openers were postponed last Tuesday, the Eagles tennis teams will compete in a pair of makeup matches against Grinnell for the first time this season. The Pella Christian boys will host the Tigers, who they fell 8-3 last spring, while the Eagle girls will play at Grinnell, who they defeated 6-5 last year. Pella's Christian football teams will remain undefeated in their matches on Monday. After opening their season with a 4-0 win over PCM on Thursday, the Eagle boys compete on the road at Albia. In the tied era, Pella Christian and the Blue Demons have each won six games, with the Eagles claiming last season's matchup 5-2. The Class 1A #15 Pella Christian girls opened the season last week with a pair of road wins at Ottumwa and Albia, and they begin a three-game week of play on Monday with their first home game of the season against Knoxville. Dating back to 2011, the Eagles have won nine of 10 meetings against the Panthers, including last spring's 5-1 win. Pella Christians' tennis matches against Grinnell Monday start at 4:15 p.m., while the Eagles' football matches against Albia and Knoxville start at 5:30 p.m.

