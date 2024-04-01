Jannik Sinner defeats Grigor Dimitrov for the Miami Open title

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) Jannik Sinner's strong 2024 continued as he won the Miami Open on Sunday with a 6-3, 6-1 victory over 11th seed Grigor Dimitrov.

In an impeccable performance on a 79-degree afternoon, Sinner, the 2024 Australian Open champion, moved to 22-1 this year by winning the Miami Open for the first time. Sinner had finished second twice in 2021 and 2023.

In his second consecutive appearance in the Miami Open final (Sinner lost to Daniil Medvedev last year), the 22-year-old played with an abundance of confidence despite the crowd cheering on the underdog from Bulgaria. Sinner finished the match in 1 hour and 13 minutes with a backhand winner.

Sinner dropped just seven games combined in the semifinals and finals.

This was my third time in the finals and I thought this would be the lucky one, Sinner said. I'm very happy to hold the big trophy.

Chants of Gri-gor echoed throughout the game in the home stadium of the NFL's Miami Dolphins. Dimitrov had caused a stir this week with the upsets of top seed Carlos Alcaraz in the quarter-finals and No. 3 seed Alexander Zverev in the semi-finals.

I felt like a rock star these days, Dimitrov said.

Dimitrov, ten years older than Sinner at 32, climbs into the top 10 rankings for the first time since 2018.

Unfortunately, ten years have made a huge difference today, Dimitrov said. It's clearly Janniks week. He plays great tennis.

Sinner also reached a milestone, moving from third to second in the highest rankings of his young career and in Italian history.

It means a lot to me, Sinner said. More importantly, it was a great achievement for me. Being number 2 is an amazing feeling and it was never imagined at this point. I come from a very normal family and my father still works and so does my mother.

Sinner, who was never broken and faced just one break point, was undeterred by the pro-Dimitrov crowd and could be an early favorite for the upcoming French Open.

The men's tour moves to the clay court season in Europe in April, concluded by the French at Roland Garros, which starts on May 20.

The clay court season is coming and I usually have a hard time with that, Sinner said. Let's see what I can do this year. You don't have much time. We start practicing and less than a week to get used to the clay.

Sinner won his first major at the Australian Open, then won the Rotterdam title and was a finalist in Indian Wells. His only defeat in 2024 came in the Indian Wells final against Alcaraz.

Dimitrov won the first eight points with his serve and held love in every game. Then the Bulgarian was broken at 2-2 when he tried to get too fancy.

During a long rally, Dimitrov hit a drop shot into the net. He then advanced to the net just twice, but was beaten by two deft passing shots from Sinner. While Dimitrov has a decent net game, Sinner is perhaps the best passer in tennis.

He is the leading player, Dimitrov said. If he has a break, I think his confidence will increase a little bit more. I think he has one game speed right now.

His chances in the second set were ruined when he was broken at 2-1. Sinner kept the ball deep during the last two rallies of the match and Dimitrov put shots into the net. At 4-1, Dimitrov was broken again when he threw an easy volley long.

Darren Cahill, Sinner's coach of two years and a former tour player and ESPN analyst, said afterward that he added little things to Sinner's game and a belief.

The American women came clean. On Saturday, Danielle Collins won the women's singles title. In the women's doubles on Sunday, Americans Sofia Kenin and Bethanie Mattek-Sands rallied from a set down to beat Gabriela Dabrowski (Canada) and Erin Routliffe (New Zealand) 4-6, 7-6 (5), 11- 9 in a third match. set match tiebreak.

The American men did not do well in Miami without anyone in singles advancing to the round of 16.

