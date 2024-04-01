Sports
Jannik Sinner defeats Grigor Dimitrov for the Miami Open title
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) Jannik Sinner's strong 2024 continued as he won the Miami Open on Sunday with a 6-3, 6-1 victory over 11th seed Grigor Dimitrov.
In an impeccable performance on a 79-degree afternoon, Sinner, the 2024 Australian Open champion, moved to 22-1 this year by winning the Miami Open for the first time. Sinner had finished second twice in 2021 and 2023.
In his second consecutive appearance in the Miami Open final (Sinner lost to Daniil Medvedev last year), the 22-year-old played with an abundance of confidence despite the crowd cheering on the underdog from Bulgaria. Sinner finished the match in 1 hour and 13 minutes with a backhand winner.
Sinner dropped just seven games combined in the semifinals and finals.
This was my third time in the finals and I thought this would be the lucky one, Sinner said. I'm very happy to hold the big trophy.
Chants of Gri-gor echoed throughout the game in the home stadium of the NFL's Miami Dolphins. Dimitrov had caused a stir this week with the upsets of top seed Carlos Alcaraz in the quarter-finals and No. 3 seed Alexander Zverev in the semi-finals.
I felt like a rock star these days, Dimitrov said.
Dimitrov, ten years older than Sinner at 32, climbs into the top 10 rankings for the first time since 2018.
Unfortunately, ten years have made a huge difference today, Dimitrov said. It's clearly Janniks week. He plays great tennis.
Sinner also reached a milestone, moving from third to second in the highest rankings of his young career and in Italian history.
It means a lot to me, Sinner said. More importantly, it was a great achievement for me. Being number 2 is an amazing feeling and it was never imagined at this point. I come from a very normal family and my father still works and so does my mother.
Sinner, who was never broken and faced just one break point, was undeterred by the pro-Dimitrov crowd and could be an early favorite for the upcoming French Open.
The men's tour moves to the clay court season in Europe in April, concluded by the French at Roland Garros, which starts on May 20.
The clay court season is coming and I usually have a hard time with that, Sinner said. Let's see what I can do this year. You don't have much time. We start practicing and less than a week to get used to the clay.
Sinner won his first major at the Australian Open, then won the Rotterdam title and was a finalist in Indian Wells. His only defeat in 2024 came in the Indian Wells final against Alcaraz.
Dimitrov won the first eight points with his serve and held love in every game. Then the Bulgarian was broken at 2-2 when he tried to get too fancy.
During a long rally, Dimitrov hit a drop shot into the net. He then advanced to the net just twice, but was beaten by two deft passing shots from Sinner. While Dimitrov has a decent net game, Sinner is perhaps the best passer in tennis.
He is the leading player, Dimitrov said. If he has a break, I think his confidence will increase a little bit more. I think he has one game speed right now.
His chances in the second set were ruined when he was broken at 2-1. Sinner kept the ball deep during the last two rallies of the match and Dimitrov put shots into the net. At 4-1, Dimitrov was broken again when he threw an easy volley long.
Darren Cahill, Sinner's coach of two years and a former tour player and ESPN analyst, said afterward that he added little things to Sinner's game and a belief.
The American women came clean. On Saturday, Danielle Collins won the women's singles title. In the women's doubles on Sunday, Americans Sofia Kenin and Bethanie Mattek-Sands rallied from a set down to beat Gabriela Dabrowski (Canada) and Erin Routliffe (New Zealand) 4-6, 7-6 (5), 11- 9 in a third match. set match tiebreak.
The American men did not do well in Miami without anyone in singles advancing to the round of 16.
___
AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis
|
Sources
2/ https://apnews.com/article/miami-open-tennis-fe59dd1052fc9afa24e2d2ca05daaa5b
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Major storm threatens much of the United States
- Karan Johar on Bollywood's Gender Politics and Reema Maya's New Project
- Jannik Sinner defeats Grigor Dimitrov for the Miami Open title
- Notre Dame's three-game series at NC State ends in devastating fashion
- OnePlus Nord CE4 on sale today: Check expected price, features and other details
- Erdoan hails victory of democracy in municipal elections
- If Jokowi supports Prabowo, what's the problem?
- Nickelodeon Star Matthew Underwood Quit Acting After Agent Assaulted Him At 19
- ITS reduces student Google Drive account storage to 5 GB
- UNAIR anthropology professor highlights increase in dengue cases
- PM Modi defends electoral bond system: today you know who gave money, who received it | News from India
- Chance Perdomo: the 27-year-old Anglo-American actor dies in a motorcycle accident