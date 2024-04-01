No. 17 Women's Tennis Outlasts No. 5 Stanford in Road Marathon





STANFORD, California. Kimmi Hance and the 17th-ranked UCLA women's tennis team outlasted No. 5 Stanford 4-3 in a four-and-a-half-hour battle Sunday afternoon at the Taube Family Tennis Center. and the 17th-ranked UCLA women's tennis team outlasted No. 5 Stanford 4-3 in a four-and-a-half-hour battle Sunday afternoon at the Taube Family Tennis Center. Hance won a tiebreak in the third set against Connie Ma for the difference. The Bruins (11-4, 4-1 Pac-12) collected the doubles point and saw Anne-Christine Lutkmeyer and Tian Fangran triumph for a 3-0 lead. The Cardinal (14-2, 4-1) evened the score after Valencia Xu, Alexandra Yepifanova and Katherine Hui won in order. After the remaining five singles matches were decided, a full third set was played. Tian and Elise Wagle raced to a 6-2 victory against No. 52 Ma and Yepifanova on the top doubles court. The cardinal responded to court 3, where Hui and Xu were waiting Bianca Fernandez And Ahmani Guichard 6-4. A tiebreak proved necessary on the decisive second court. Hance and Lutkemeyer kept the match point at 6-4, but number 67 Angelica Blake and Alexis Blokhina tied the score. The Bruins came back with back-to-back points of their own for an 8-6 result. Lutkemeyer finished last in the doubles and came first in the singles. She defeated No. 92 Blokhina 6-1, 6-3 on Court 4 for her fifth straight singles victory in six matches. No. 59 Tian's ninth win in as many decisions came against her highest-ranked opponent of the stretch. Tian took on No. 26 Angelica Blake and won 6-0, 6-4, giving UCLA a 3-0 lead. Stanford answered with three straight wins to even the score. No. 103 Xu first defeated Guichard 6-3, 6-1 on court 6. No. No. 27 Yepifanova was next, beating No. 72 Fernandez 2-6, 6-1, 6-0 on Court 3. Finally, Hui got the better of Wagle 7-5, 6-4 on Court 5. Ma held match point at 5-4, 40-30 in the third set, but Hance fought back. Hance would not be denied in the final tiebreak, winning 6-4, 6-7(3), 7-6(5). Tennis match results

UCLA vs. Stanford

3/31/2024 in Stanford, CA

(Taube Family Tennis Center) #17 UCLA 4, #5 Stanford 3 Singles competition

1. #59 Tian Fangran (UCLA) final #26Angelica Blake (STAN) 6-0, 6-4

2. #89 Kimmi Hance (UCLA) final #13 Connie Ma (STAN) 6-4, 6-7 (3-7), 7-6 (7-5)

3. #27 Alexandra Yepifanova (STAN) def. #72 Bianca Fernandez (UCLA) 2-6, 6-1, 6-0

4. Anne-Christine Lutkemeyer (UCLA) final #92 Alexis Blokhina (STAN) 6-1, 6-3

5. Katherine Hui (STAN) def. Elise Wagle (UCLA) 7-5, 6-4

6. #103 Valencia Xu (STAN) final Ahmani Guichard (UCLA) 6-3, 6-1 Doubles competition 1. Tian Fangran / Elise Wagle (UCLA) final #52 Connie Ma/Alexandra Yepifanova (STAN) 6-2

2. #80 Kimmi Hance /A. Lutkemeyer (UCLA) def. #67 Angelica Blake/Alexis Blokhina (STAN) 7-6 (8-6)

3. Katherine Hui/Valencia Xu (STAN) def. Bianca Fernandez / Ahmani Guichard (UCLA) 6-4 Match Notes:

UCLA 11-4; National Ranking #17

Stanford 14-2; National Ranking #5

Order of finish: Doubles (1,3); Singles (4,1,6,3,5,2)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://uclabruins.com/news/2024/3/31/no-17-womens-tennis-outlasts-no-5-stanford-in-road-marathon The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos