Michigan will rely on leadership and competition to sharpen itself in spring ball
In the wake of Michigan's national championship victory, much of the offseason attention seemed to be focused on what the Wolverines were losing. A large part of the 2023 selection will now go to the 2024 NFL Draftwhile a few others reached the transfer portal.
Some major contributors and leaders were part of the mass offseason exodus, including all six captains of the 2023 team, as well as the starting quarterback. Additionally, several changes to the coaching staff, including the head coach, may have some outsiders wondering where the team's psyche is at come spring ball.
Well, based on comments from senior running back Donovan Edwards on a recent edition of the In the trenches podcast, it appears Michigan is still in a good spot in the leadership department. In his appearance, Edwards assessed his own performance and spoke about taking on a leadership role within the team.
It starts by being the leader by living what you say, Edwards said. He said he is a good role model for younger players and practices what he preaches. It's all up to us to keep the standard high, Edwards would add, citing the foundations laid before him by the likes of Aidan Hutchinson and Josh Ross.
As a senior, Edwards now has the new task of being a role model for his teammates and possibly serving as team captain. Another member of the program in a new role is Sherrone Moore, who takes over for Jim Harbaugh. However, Edwards believes Moore will let him and others use their voices this year.
Edwards said he was encouraged by the way (Moore) operated and allowed players to be leaders among the team. Specifically, Edwards mentioned the tranquility of the Maryland game, in which Moore allowed linebacker Mike Barrett to address the team as it struggled.
With so many starting spots also up for grabs, Edwards noted that each position group also adopts a different leadership structure.
Each position group has leaders – at least two leaders in each position group, Edwards said. He would also add that everyone seems to be adopting a, it's not my team, it's our team mentality.
At the quarterback position, this may be of particular importance. Despite not being a team captain, JJ McCarthy is a guy the team has worked around over the past two seasons. At this point it is unknown who will succeed him, but it sounds like quarterback Alex Orji has a strong mentality in the middle of the league.
It would be a shame if (Orji) was selfish – and didn't work as hard as he can to push the quarterbacks around him. Edwards said this was something Alex Orji had talked about in the middle of the competition.
That matches the running backs room, Edwards would add. He mentioned the need for them to push each other as much as possible to fully develop their skills in preparation for the season.
While fans may have some pause heading into the 2024 season because of how different the roster will look, they should take solace in the fact that there may not be much of a regression from a leadership perspective. Guys like Donovan Edwards have been vocal so far this season about not being complacent about last season's results and staying hungry.
With spots on the depth chart up for grabs and so much production needing to be replaced as well, it seems like the players are also eager to make the most of competing against each other, even if they ultimately fall short.
