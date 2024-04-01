Men's tennis beats Georgia in Athens





Next game: Vanderbilt 5/4/2024 | 5 p.m April 05 (Friday) / 5:00 PM Vanderbilt GAINESVILLE, Florida Gators Men's Tennis earned their first win away from Gainesville in a 4-2 win over the No. 34 Georgia Bulldogs with four straight singles victories to storm all the way back from trailing 2-0 at the start of day. How it happened Florida began Sunday's match with an uncharacteristically slow start, dropping the doubles point by dropping sets two and three. Aidan Kim And Nate Bonetto posted a dominant 6-3 set on court one. Georgian tandem Mahjoob/Perez Peña's hard-fought victory would set the tone for the rest of the match, as they stormed back from 4-2 down to take court three 6-4 and steal the 1-0 lead heading into the singles game. Kevin Edengren remained a revelation for the Gators as he earned his second crucial victory over sixth-ranked Florida in as many games. With the Gators trailing 2-0, Edengren's 6-1, 6-4 straight-sets win put the Gators on the board just as courts two through five each headed to their respective third sets. Adhitya Ganesan returned to the Gators' singles lineup for the first time since March 8 and once again found the form he had shown early in the Gators' doubles schedule. Ganesan quickly jumped out to a 6-3 victory in the first set. Georgia's Niels Ratiu stole the match's momentum by leveling court three at a set apiece with a 6-3 point of his own, before Ganesan completely shut down his opponent, taking the third set 6-1 and leaving the dual at 2- equalized. 2. Aidan Kim posted the most impressive comeback of the day on court two. Kim dropped his first set 6-1 but shocked the Magill Tennis Complex crowd with a five-game winning run to claim set two 6-1. Georgia's Kim and Ryan Colby fought hard to a third set at 5-5 before Kim secured a crucial break point and held serve to win set three 7-5. Sophomore Gators Tanapatt Nirundorn secured the fourth point for Florida with a win in its own three-set battle on court five. Nirundorn earned a crucial break point to take a 5-4 lead in his third set, and held serve against the Bulldogs' Cyrus Mahjoob to win his match 6-4, 3-6, 6-4 and to secure victory on the road. for Orange and Blue. Next one The Gators return to the Alfred A. Ring Tennis Complex against the Vanderbilt Commodores on Friday, April 5 at 5 p.m. Results Singles competition

1. #61 Thomas Paulsell (UGA) def. #66 Jeremy Jin (UF) 6-4, 6-0

2. Aidan Kim (UF) final #58 Ryan Colby (UGA) 1-6, 6-1, 7-5

3. Adhitya Ganesan (UF) final Niels Ratiu (UGA) 6-3, 3-6, 6-1

4. #81 Miguel Perez Peña (UGA) vs. Nate Bonetto (UF) 4-6, 6-4, 1-4, unfinished

5. Tanapatt Nirundorn (UF) final Cyrus Mahjob (UGA) 6-4, 3-6, 6-4

6. Kevin Edengren (UF) final Freddy Blaydes (UGA) 6-1, 6-4 Doubles competition

1. #67 Nate Bonetto / Aidan Kim (UF) final Freddy Blaydes/Niels Ratiu (UGA) 6-3

2. Ryan Colby/Thomas Paulsell (UGA) def. Jeremy Jin / Henry Jefferson (UF) 6-3

3. Cyrus Mahjoob/Miguel Perez Peña (UGA) def. Kevin Edengren / Tanapatt Nirundorn (UF) 6-4 Match Notes:

Florida 10-9, 4-5 SEC; National Ranking #32

Georgia 10-11, 3-6 SEC; National ranking #34

Order of finish: Doubles (1,2,3); Singles (1,6,3,2,5) *** Follow the Gators

X: @GatorsMTN

Instagram: @GatorsMTN

Facebook: @GatorsTN

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://floridagators.com/news/2024/3/31/mens-tennis-mens-tennis-takes-down-georgia-in-athens.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos