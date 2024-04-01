Flyers announce partnership with Delaware to develop its women's hockey program

The Flyers and the University of Delaware announced Saturday that they are formally partnering to support the development of the university's first-ever NCAA Division I women's ice hockey team.

Growing the game of hockey is priority number one, Flyers president Keith Jones said. Today we're taking another step to do just that.

In December, Delaware announced its intention to officially become the 45th Division I women's hockey team on July 1, 2025, and join College Hockey America. The conference includes Lindenwood University in Missouri, Rochester Institute of Technology and Syracuse in New York, and Mercyhurst, Penn State and Robert Morris in Pennsylvania.

Allison Coomey has been hired as the program's first coach. A native of Syracuse, she spent seven seasons with the Nittany Lions team. While she said with a laugh that she may have a different personality than Flyers coach John Tortorella but really enjoys his passion, she is excited to see what the affiliation can bring to the area and help her build a team.

It's the first of its kind, and so I think the uniqueness alone is special, said Coomey, who dropped the ceremonial puck Saturday before the Flyers hosted the Chicago Blackhawks at the Wells Fargo Center. Obviously, joining an NHL team will pique recruits' interest. So just that alone, and then the partnership. Working with our student-athletes, being able to sell that as something, that is important and meaningful for whatever profession they pursue.

Delaware, which has had a women's club team since 2003, has finished in the top 10 in the nation in each of the past 10 seasons. The club program will continue when the varsity team takes the ice for the 2025-2026 season.

I can tell you that what is most exciting to me is the people that are part of this Flyers organization, said Chrissi Rawak, director of athletics at Delawares. They have invested a lot in it and care about the sport, and not just about the achievements which are certainly important. We know that, right? It matters a lot, but part of it is also how do we help each other get better and how do we develop as people and contribute to this community. And really being able to invest in young people and introduce people to this incredible sport.

We're going to enjoy it together, Jones added. But it's great when you can bring a different group of people to enjoy playing and watching hockey. The more people play, the more people watch, and we need a lot of fans. We were still trying to build here brick by brick. So we were very excited about this connection.

The partnership includes several programs, including cohosting youth hockey clinics at Fred Rust Ice Arena, bringing the Flyers community caravan to the state of Delaware and its beaches, internship access for college students and athletes, and the opportunity for staff and coaches of the team. to shadow their counterparts on the Flyers.

As mentioned, the partnership is the first of its kind between an NHL franchise and a women's varsity hockey team. The Tennessee State ice hockey club team has a partnership with the Nashville Predators. Tennessee State is historically the first black college or university with a hockey team and it will begin play in 2024. The NHL helped connect the Flyers and Blue Hens.

It is clear that these days are also extremely exciting at competition level. We're just providing more role models for the young boys and girls, the families that come to our game, to access another high level of hockey, said Kevin Westgarth, a former NHLer and now vice president of the league. hockey development and strategic cooperation.

I think it's phenomenal that Delaware is a women's program. So it was absolutely the ideal situation to make this connection with the Flyers for this project.

