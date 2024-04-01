Connect with us

Sports

Flyers announce partnership with Delaware to develop its women's hockey program

Flyers announce partnership with Delaware to develop its women's hockey program

 


The Flyers and the University of Delaware announced Saturday that they are formally partnering to support the development of the university's first-ever NCAA Division I women's ice hockey team.

Growing the game of hockey is priority number one, Flyers president Keith Jones said. Today we're taking another step to do just that.

In December, Delaware announced its intention to officially become the 45th Division I women's hockey team on July 1, 2025, and join College Hockey America. The conference includes Lindenwood University in Missouri, Rochester Institute of Technology and Syracuse in New York, and Mercyhurst, Penn State and Robert Morris in Pennsylvania.

Allison Coomey has been hired as the program's first coach. A native of Syracuse, she spent seven seasons with the Nittany Lions team. While she said with a laugh that she may have a different personality than Flyers coach John Tortorella but really enjoys his passion, she is excited to see what the affiliation can bring to the area and help her build a team.

It's the first of its kind, and so I think the uniqueness alone is special, said Coomey, who dropped the ceremonial puck Saturday before the Flyers hosted the Chicago Blackhawks at the Wells Fargo Center. Obviously, joining an NHL team will pique recruits' interest. So just that alone, and then the partnership. Working with our student-athletes, being able to sell that as something, that is important and meaningful for whatever profession they pursue.

Delaware, which has had a women's club team since 2003, has finished in the top 10 in the nation in each of the past 10 seasons. The club program will continue when the varsity team takes the ice for the 2025-2026 season.

READ MORE: The Flyers, like the rest of us, had Phillies fever for opening day

I can tell you that what is most exciting to me is the people that are part of this Flyers organization, said Chrissi Rawak, director of athletics at Delawares. They have invested a lot in it and care about the sport, and not just about the achievements which are certainly important. We know that, right? It matters a lot, but part of it is also how do we help each other get better and how do we develop as people and contribute to this community. And really being able to invest in young people and introduce people to this incredible sport.

We're going to enjoy it together, Jones added. But it's great when you can bring a different group of people to enjoy playing and watching hockey. The more people play, the more people watch, and we need a lot of fans. We were still trying to build here brick by brick. So we were very excited about this connection.

The partnership includes several programs, including cohosting youth hockey clinics at Fred Rust Ice Arena, bringing the Flyers community caravan to the state of Delaware and its beaches, internship access for college students and athletes, and the opportunity for staff and coaches of the team. to shadow their counterparts on the Flyers.

As mentioned, the partnership is the first of its kind between an NHL franchise and a women's varsity hockey team. The Tennessee State ice hockey club team has a partnership with the Nashville Predators. Tennessee State is historically the first black college or university with a hockey team and it will begin play in 2024. The NHL helped connect the Flyers and Blue Hens.

It is clear that these days are also extremely exciting at competition level. We're just providing more role models for the young boys and girls, the families that come to our game, to access another high level of hockey, said Kevin Westgarth, a former NHLer and now vice president of the league. hockey development and strategic cooperation.

I think it's phenomenal that Delaware is a women's program. So it was absolutely the ideal situation to make this connection with the Flyers for this project.

READ MORE: Ivan Fedotov Is Excited To Finally Join The Flyers: I'm Here For What Hopefully Will Be A Long Time

Sources

1/ https://Google.com/

2/ https://www.inquirer.com/flyers/flyers-delaware-womens-hockey-partnership-nhl-blue-hens-20240330.html

The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: