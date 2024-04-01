Floki makes waves with ITTF World Table Tennis Deal; FLOKI rises





Floki and ITTF World Table Tennis team up to bring cryptocurrency to sports sponsorship.

Floki will gain access to a global audience of more than 500 million people through the ITTF World Table Tennis Championships Finals.

The FLOKI token increases in value by 5.02% after the partnership announcement. Floki recently announced a partnership with ITTF World Table Tennis (WTT), marking its foray into sports sponsorship. This strategic alliance strengthens Floki's position as official sponsor of the highly anticipated ITTF World Table Tennis Championships Finals, introducing the brand to a vast global audience of more than 500 million people in various regions around the world. Hong Kong's latest crypto moves are widely seen as a testing ground for a similar broader move in China in the near future, and many affluent Chinese investors are known to use it as a conduit for their cryptocurrency trading activities. FULL ANNOUNCEMENT: https:// t.co/Il1F8TK34T FLOKI (@RealFlokiInu) May 11, 2023 Through this exciting partnership, Floki will gain unparalleled access to a global platform, allowing the cryptocurrency company to connect with countless table tennis enthusiasts numbering in the hundreds of millions. This move is an important one for Floki and the cryptocurrency industry, and shows its potential as a viable marketing opportunity for sports organizations. According to a recent release, the collaboration includes a competition table LED display, table-side A-boards, brand placement on the WTT website, a global press release and social media posts on Global WTT's social channels for the highly anticipated ITTF World Table Tennis 2023. Championship Final. The event, scheduled for May 2028 at the ICC Convention Center in Durban, South Africa, will be an excellent opportunity for Floki to reach a broad, hard-to-reach TV and digital audience. With the recent developments, Floki's native token, FLOKI, has experienced an increase in value, rising 5.02% to $0.0000364, according to Coinmarketcap. By capitalizing on this momentum and entering new markets, Floki can continue to build its brand. FLOKI/USD price chart, credit: Coinmarketcap CoinMarketCap data reveals a support level of $0.00003463 in the last 24 hours, versus resistance of $0.00003787 in the same time frame. FLOKI has a market capitalization of $355,697,881 and a daily trading volume of $50,722,197, and has managed to register an increase of 14.21% in the past day. The message Floki makes waves with ITTF World Table Tennis Deal; FLOKI Soars first appeared on Coin Edition.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.binance.com/en/square/post/513382 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

