UFL Week 1: Five takeaways from the first weekend of the XFL-USFL merged spring football league
The inaugural United Football League season kicked off last weekend, the combined product of the merged XFL and USFL leagues. All USFL and XFL teams played each other in Week 1 of the season, part of a 10-week regular season in which the top two teams in the USFL and
Now that Week 1 of the UFL season has concluded, here are five insights from the four games played.
A 64-yard field goal wins the game
The spring football leagues never seem to be devoid of kickers, which was also the case during the opening day of UFL games. Jake Bates made a 64-yard field goal with three seconds left to lead the Michigan Panthers to an 18-16 victory over the St. Louis Battlehawks.
What made the field goal even more impressive? Bates hadn't kicked an impactful field goal since high school, which made the kick even more improbable. The 64-yard field goal was the longest field goal of Bates' career and the longest field goal in spring football games dating back to 2019. Bates' field goal was the second-longest field goal in Ford Field history, behind the 66-yard field goal of Justin Tucker. field goal in 2021 – which won a game for the Baltimore Ravens.
The fake punt that went viral
Brad Wing threw only one pass in his entire professional football career until his punt attempt in the San Antonio Brahmas opener that set up a touchdown. The touchdown pass was already impressive from Wing – who was initially the holder of a 58-yard field goal attempt – as he threw it to an offensive lineman for the score. Center Alex Mollette was lined up as the left side on the field goal attempt and was wide open downfield when Wing took a chance and threw it to him.
The play is not often seen in professional football, so the fact that a UFL team was able to pull it off provided a positive atmosphere for the league.
Birmingham Stallions are still good
The Stallions went 2-for-2 in the new USFL, winning the championship in both seasons it was played. Birmingham looked to be in championship form in the season opener, defeating XFL champion Arlington Renegades 27-14 in the first game of the combined leagues.
Birmingham dominated the game, racking up over 400 yards of offense and holding the ball for 32:55. Matt Corral threw for 201 yards and ran for 25 yards with a rushing touchdown. The Stallons mixed things up at quarterback by bringing in Adrian Martinez, who had three carries for 52 yards. USFL Championship Game MVP Deon Cain had three catches for 66 yards and a touchdown. The Stallions rushed for 183 yards, an average of 5.1 yards per carry.
The Stallions appear to be the best team after Week 1.
Wes Hills picked up where he left off
Hills was the defending rushing champion in the USFL, rushing for 679 yards and 10 touchdowns for the New Orleans Breakers last season. Thanks to the combined four-team league from the USFL fold, Hills took his talents to the Michigan Panthers.
The Slippery Rock product had a strong debut for the Panthers, finishing with 11 carries for 85 yards (7.7 yards per carry). Hills finished with more rushing yards than the Memphis Showboats and Houston Roughnecks combined.
The leading rusher in the UFL is already off to a strong start.
Attack was lacking throughout the competition
Outside of the Stallions, no UFL team had more than 300 total yards in Week 1. Birmingham finished with 409 yards and the next highest was Michigan with 280, showing how far ahead the Stallions' offense is compared to the other teams.
Michigan and Birmingham were also the only two teams to rush for more than 100 yards, which is why offensive line play will be crucial in this competition. The Stallions and Panthers were also the only two teams to average more than 6.0 yards per play, while Birmingham and San Antonio were the only two teams to score more than 20 points in Week 1 (and San Antonio had to fake a use punt-touchdown) .
The league needs more goals and exciting play to maintain the momentum from the first week.
