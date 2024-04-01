Michigan knocks off Michigan State to earn its third straight Frozen Four bid

Dylan Duke scored two goals and an assist to reach the Century Club with 100 career points.

Ethan Edwards scored the first goal for UM and added a pair of assists for a three-point game.

The win was the 1,800th in program history and the 59th NCAA tournament victory of all time.

ST-LOUIS, Mo. — It was sweet revenge at the NCAA Midwest Regional when the No. 10-ranked University of Michigan ice hockey team defeated top-seeded and No. 4-ranked Michigan State 5-2 on Sunday (March 31) to take third place of the team achieved. straight trip to the Frozen Four. The win was the 1,800th in program history and the 59th all-time NCAA tournament victory.

Dylan Duke was named the game's Most Outstanding Player after scoring twice and adding one assist.

Michigan was tied 2-2 midway through the third period and scored twice within a 12-second span to take a 4-2 lead at 7:06.

After Hughes won a faceoff in the defensive zone, Duke skated in on the right wing and, protecting the puck as he worked his way in on net, stretched around the goaltender's pad to take a shot. to score a green goal and light a fire on the Michigan. Bank. TJ Hughes earned the primary assist, his second helper of the evening, while Garrett Schifsky collected the second assist at 12:42.

From the next face, Frank Nazar III burst into the offensive zone with an odd rush down the left side of the ice. As he neared the hash marks, the second-year centerman placed the puck between his legs to feed a highlight-reel pass through the slot to Gavin Brindley who scored a fourth goal to give Michigan a two-goal lead at 12:54. Ethan Edwards picked up the secondary assist on the SportsCenter-quality scoring play.

After a media timeout with 3:58 remaining, Michigan State pulled its netminder to take a 6×5 lead. As the clock ticked under three minutes, Tyler Duke placed on the ice to block a slap shot, only for the puck to shoot into the crowd and earn a whistle.

Late in the game, Michigan State (25-10-3) took a penalty with 2:28 left in regulation time as it looked to leave the zone and generate a goal that halved the deficit. Nine seconds later, Michigan's top-ranked power play unit finally broke through Dylan Duke directed a shot into the back of the net to make it a 5-2 game. Brindley and Edwards picked up the assists on the power play tally and the goal marked Duke's 100th career point.

Jake Barczewski playing for his hometown crowd, turned aside 38 of the 40 shots he faced to record his twentieth victory in a single season, the first time he has done so in his career.

For the second game in a row, star forward Brindley was penalized early in the game to give the opponent the first power play at 4:45. More than halfway through the lead, Barczewski made an impressive glove save on a close-range opportunity. MSU scored on the next shift at 6:20, but Michigan quickly challenged the play due to high-sticking. After an official review, the call remained on the ice and the Spartans took a 1-0 lead with the deflection goal.

Michigan (23-14-3) evened the score in transition at 5:41 of the second period with a blast off the end of the stick of Edwards, who was the third man in the zone. Come on Garrett Schifsky And Dylan Duke picked up the assists on the blueliner's third goal of the season.

The Wolverines took the lead for the first time at the 6:29 mark Marshall Warren quietly dropped toward the net on the weak side and sent a low one-timer from under the right dot into the back of the net to make it 2-1. Captain Jacob Truscott picked up the primary assist for putting the puck in Warren's wheelhouse. Schifsky, the freshman forward, continued his strong performance in the postseason by recording the secondary helper on Warren's fourth marker of the season.

MSU's power play was activated at 9:25 Philippe Lapointe the whistle blew to board. After one minute of chipping away at the lead, a long shot at 10:26 found the back of the net to make it 2-2.

Just over two minutes later, Michigan took control and scored three straight goals to earn its third straight Frozen Four trip for the first time since 2001-03. The Wolverines have now advanced to the Frozen Four for an NCAA-record 28th time.

Joining Duke on the All-Tournament team are Barczewski, Warren, Brindley and Nazar, while Michigan claimed five of the six spots.

In two weeks, Michigan will head to St. Paul, Minnesota for the 2024 Frozen Four on Thursday, April 11 at the Xcel Energy Center. The Wolverines will face #1 ranked Boston College at 7:30 PM CT. The game will air on ESPN2 with a spot in the National Championship on the line.