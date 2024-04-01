CBS Sports evaluates the quarterback battle in Michigan football in 2024





Everything will look new in Ann Arbor in 2024 after last season's big national championship win. Many of last year's star players are gone and there is an entirely new coaching staff led by former offensive coordinator Sherrone Moore. Only one on-field coaching staff member is in the same position he was a year ago (wide receivers coach Ron Bellamy). Otherwise, there are a lot of new faces and familiar faces in new roles. While Kirk Campbell was elevated from quarterbacks coach to offensive coordinator, he still oversaw the passer. But he needs to find a new guy to lead the maize and blue under center as JJ McCarthy is NFL bound. Plenty of choice, but no clear choice as to who will be the starter next year. CBS Sports Chip Patterson looked at the quarterback situation in Ann Arbor and diagnosed the room and how he thinks the competition will go. Contenders: Jayden Denmark, Alex OrjiJadyn Davis, Jack Tuttle, Davis Warren The first spring practices of the post-Jim Harbaugh era will focus on first-year coach Sherrone Moore and his plans to fill the quarterback position. Having already instilled his SMASH motto as his theme, it's a good bet that Michigan will once again be a team built around dominance at the line of scrimmage rather than a finesse play that requires more from the quarterback. But that doesn't detract from the importance of the position, because JJ McCarthys excellence in doing exactly what Michigan needed him to do is how the Wolverines captured the last two Big Ten titles and won the national championship in 2023. Our expectation is that Denegal, a 6-4, pro-style quarterback will be out California represents a stylistic option for Moore and offensive coordinator Kirk Campbell. Orji has already proven his dual-threat ability in six action games, mostly as a specialized threat in the ground game. Orji recorded rushing attempts in both the College Football Playoff wins against Alabama and in the Washington, so it's clear the coaching staff trusts him on the biggest stages. However, we have yet to see him perform as a downfield passer with any regularity. Look forward to this competition continuing through the spring, fall, and possibly even the season. Orji feels like the favorite to us, but seventh-year and former four-star Jack Tuttle shouldn't be underestimated either. While his tenure at Indiana wasn't exactly inspiring, his role as a backup for Michigan last year certainly showed he can lead the offense. Either way, there's plenty of time to locate the QB room. Currently, the signal calls compete during spring ball, but there is still all of summer and fall camp to determine the position. Fans will have a chance to see the quarterbacks in action on April 20 when Michigan Football hosts its annual spring game at The Big House at noon EDT. The story originally appeared on Wolverines Wire

