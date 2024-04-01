Women's Tennis Downs No. 49 Maryland, 5-2





UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. The Penn State women's tennis team defeated No. 49 Maryland 5-2. DOUBLE The Nittany Lions were able to get the doubles point and make the lead 1-0. On track 3, Jordina Cegarra And Alina Lebedeva came back from 3-0 down to win their match 6-3 against Diya Challa and Aida Eissa. Yvonne Zuffova And Sofia Czechlystova fell in their match against Maria Budin and Minorka Miranda 7-5, leaving the teams tied. Olivia Dorner And Karly Friedland eventually won a hard-fought match against Selma Cadar and Kallista Liu 7-6 (8-6). SINGLES The Blue and White won four singles matches to earn the win over Maryland. Yvonne Zuffova took her first singles victory in her match against Maria Budin, 7-5, 6-3. Sofia Czechlystova downed No. 85 Selma Cedar, 7-5, 6-2. At 6, Alina Lebedeva won the match for Penn State with her victory over Francesca Feodorov, 6-3, 7-5. Karly Friedland won her match in the third set against Diya Challa 6-2, 2-6, 10-5. NEXT ONE The Nittany Lions will continue their home stretch with a Big Ten matchup against No. 12 Ohio State on Wednesday, April 3 at 3 p.m. RESULTS Penn State 5, No. 49 Maryland 1 Double results: Maria Budin / Minorka Miranda (UMD) def. Yvonne Zuffova / Sofia Czechlystova (PSU) 7-5 Olivia Dorner / Karly Friedland (PSU) final Selma Cadar / Kallista Liu (UMD) 7-6 (8-6) Jordina Cegarra / Alina Lebedeva (PSU) final Diya Challa / Aida Eissa (UMD) 6-3 Order of finish: 3, 1, 2 Singles results: Sofia Czechlystova (PSU) final No. 85 Selma Cadar (UMD) 7-5, 6-2 Minorka Miranda (UMD) def. Olivia Dorner (PSU) 6-6, 7-5 Tilt Liu (UMD) def. Jordina Cegarra (PSU) 6-3, 6-4 Yvonne Zuffova (PSU) final Maria Budin (UMD) 7-5, 6-3 Karly Friedland (PSU) final Diya Challa (UMD) 6-2, 3-6, 10-5 Alina Lebedeva (PSU) final Francesca Feodorov (UMD) 6-3, 7-5 Order of finish: 4, 2, 3, 1, 6, 5 Stay up to date with the Penn State women's tennis team at GoPSUsports.com. For continued updates throughout the year, make sure to follow our Instagram @pennstatewtennis and X @pennstateWTEN.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://gopsusports.com/news/2024/3/31/womens-tennis-downs-no-49-maryland-5-2.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos