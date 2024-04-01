Heartbreak out East: Huskies hockey sees season end at NCAAs for third straight year | News, sports, jobs

PROVIDENCE, RI – For more than 44 minutes, the Michigan Tech Huskies hockey team was the better of the two teams on the ice at the Amica Mutual Pavillion. Then came a 3:11 stretch early in the third period that turned a one-goal hockey game into a four-goal game, giving the top-seeded Boston College Eagles the boost they needed to walk away with a 6-1 victory to come.

For the Huskies (19-15-6 overall), the loss was their third straight in the NCAA Tournament opener and their third in the last three years.

Still, the Huskies received incredible support from their fans, which helped ease the pain of the loss some.

“Michigan Tech is a family. I think that's what makes it so special.” said Deputy Captain Kyle Kukkonen. “We have a great student fan base and band. It's great to see that many people come to support us, even after a twenty-hour journey. There aren't many games that don't feel like home games for us. The support means a lot to all of us.”

Huskies coach Joe Shawhan agreed with his players that the environment for the NCAA regional competition was excellent, despite the final score.

“I am extremely proud of our group,” he said. “There is some heartbreak in our locker room. We play for more than just the people in our locker room. We have a huge community behind us and generations of fans who travel to see us play.”

Boston College (32-5-1 overall) jumped out to a nightmare opening for the Huskies when Cutter Gauthier took advantage of a quick turnover after a scoring opportunity for Huskies alternate captain Ryland Mosley on one end, and he buried a wrist on the ball . other end only 36 seconds in.

“We didn't have the start we wanted, but maybe that turned out for the best,” Shawhan said. “They scored after just one minute and that forced us to be more focused.”

More focused is exactly what the Huskies became. They controlled the neutral zone and forced the Eagles to dump pucks into the offensive zone, only for the Huskies to quickly regurgitate those pucks and convert those breakaways into scoring chances on the other end.

The best of those chances came when freshman defenseman Nick Williams, who made a mistake in squeezing Gauthier's early count, jumped on a puck leaving the offensive zone. He quickly passed it to freshman winger Isaac Gordon, who fired a shot from the high slot until his own rebound came and fired it on goal, but both times, Eagles netminder Jacob Fowler was there to make the save.

The Eagles had a golden opportunity to extend their lead when Huskies freshman defenseman Chase Pietila was whistled for a penalty at 12:02. However, it was Michigan Tech that responded to the bell after a 53-second lead.

Freshman center Max Koskipirtti, who was on the ice with co-captain Logan Pietila, timed an Eagles pass as they tried to break into an offensive zone. He picked up the pass and skated in with Pietila from his own blue line in a 2-on-0 break. Koskipirtti took a quick look at Pietila and then shot from the right circle near the faceoff dot that beat Fowler at 12:55.

From there, the Huskies turned up the pressure. The best scoring chance they had came with 3:14 left when co-captain Arvid Caderoth got the puck to Kukkonen deep behind Fowler. Kukkonen skated the puck forward and fired a shot that sailed just past the post to Fowler's left.

“Michigan Tech hit hard,” said Eagles coach Greg Brown. “They played fast. They stretched the ice well. When they scored the short goal, their bench was raised. They had some momentum for a while. It was a battle. During the second period it was a 50/50 game.”

Buoyed by their strong finish, the Huskies kept the pressure on early in the middle frame. Sophomore winger Kash Rasmussen had perhaps the best scoring opportunity the Huskies had the rest of the night, just 1:37 into the game, when he grabbed a rebound on a Kukkonen shot. He skated across the crease and tried to wait out Fowler. When Fowler committed to lying down, Rasmussen fired a shot, but the puck went just wide of the post to Fowler's left.

Just 33 seconds later, senior winger Tyrone Bronte used a hard forecheck to create a turnover that bounced to Koskipirtti in front.

“We knew we could play with them.” said Kukkonen. “The shots were relatively even after that. There was a lot of faith in our locker room and that was the theme of the day. I think we have shown that we can compete with those experienced players with our hockey style.”

Despite the scoring chances the Huskies had, the Eagles were the team that got a 2-1 lead when winger Ryan Leonard took a backdoor pass from Jack Malone and he buried it at the 7:06 mark.

The Huskies were awarded a big power play at 12:18 when Gabe Perrault was whistled for boarding Bronte in the Huskies' defensive zone. Bronte had a chance on the power play and Chase Pietila had two good looks, but Fowler kept the Eagles ahead as the lead ended.

“When we had success (with the penalty kill), everyone got a little bigger,” Brown said. “We had more energy and our game increased. We made it through the third period.”

The Huskies continued to apply pressure even early in the third period, when Mosley skated around the right circle and took a shot off Fowler at 2:43. That was the Huskies' last high-quality scoring opportunity.

Connor Joyce put the Eagles up 3-1 with a backdoor goal at 4:47.

The Eagles then appeared to take a 4-1 lead at 5:35 when Gauthier's seemingly innocuous dump-in ended up in the Huskies' net as alternate captain Blake Pietila followed it to the corner. However, that goal was called back because it was determined that the puck ended up in the net by a referee.

But things didn't get much better for Michigan Tech from there. At 6:25, an offensive zone turnover created by Leonard led to Will Smith finding Oskar Jellvik driving the slot. Jellvik defeated Blake Pietila with a wrist shot.

Mosley was whistled for his own big penalty at 7:06, and the Eagles struck twice because of that advantage. The first came from Leonard at 7:58 and the second from Gauthier at 11:25, putting the game out of reach.

Blake Pietila, playing his final game for Michigan Tech, made 32 saves in the loss. He finished his senior year 18-13-6 overall. Fowler made 23 stops for the Eagles to earn the win, his 30th of the season.

LOGAN SET RECORD

Logan Pietila skated in his 180th career game for the Huskies on Friday, tying the school record set by Justin Misiak, who played for Michigan Tech from 2017 to 2022.

END OF AN ERA

With Friday's loss, the Huskies said goodbye to Logan and Blake Pietila, both of whom spent five seasons in the Black and Gold. They also saw the final matches played for Bronte, Caderoth, Mosley, Jed Pietila, Blais Richartz and Levi Stauber.

Today's latest news and more in your inbox