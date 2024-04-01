Sports
Champions decided in South Devon table tennis
Competitions are coming to an end in Torbay and South Devon Table Tennis League
In one of the closest seasons ever across all four divisions, we have finally identified the two winners in the Torbay and South Devon Table Tennis League.
It was a beautiful race with three horses that went to the wire in the first division. NA Buzzards emerged as champions but had to wait until their two rivals for the title fought out the final match at the top of the table.
The NA Buzzards team of Kevin Nicholls, Herbie Sage and Simon James recorded a fine 10-0 victory over Brixham Sharks, putting them five points ahead of fellow club members NA Batmen. NA Batmen needed to win against unbeaten Torbay Academy 1 to clinch the title, but suffered an 8-2 defeat to hand the title to NA Buzzards. Aarish Maharjan and Toma Mitranescu in good form with maximums for the Academy.
NA Batmen finished three points behind NA Buzzards in second place, just one point ahead of Torbay Academy 1. Academy's Toma Mitranescu finished top of the averages with just one defeat.
The Fourth Division title was claimed by Torbay Academy 5 after a 10-0 win over Brixham Seals. Jean Neafcy, Eve James and Aleksandra Treder passed the cellar and took the title with a nine-point lead, Dawlish Doubtfuls finished second. Dawlish Doubtful's Marc Grim took the prize for the highest average and went through the season undefeated.
The top two in the third division, equal on points, fought a 5-5 draw. Martin Dilkes was unbeaten for the Taverners and helped them to a share of the points with their nearest rivals Torre Vikings.
Torbay Academy 4, playing twice a week, picked up a draw against Brixham Gulls and a 7-3 win against Dawlish Renegades. Kai Fowler capped for the Academy and Kevin Ayling capped for the Brixham Gulls.
Also busy were the Dawlish Renegades who, thanks to a maximum from Pierre Doutreligne, defeated Torbay Academy 3 6-4 in their second meeting of the week.
The singles handicap cup finalists have now been decided following Brixham Sharks' comfortable 29-7 win over Torre Vikings. The Brixham Sharks team of Clive Banham, Chris Harper and Joseph Edwards will take on NA Parrots, who defeated NA Falcons in the other semi-final last week.
Double Handicap Shield finalists NA Harriers still have to wait to see who their opponents will be. Clubmates NA Condors defeated Torre Vikings 22-14 in the quarter-final and will play Brixham Sharks next week for that place in the final against NA Harriers.
