No. 12 Buckeyes eliminated Rutgers, 4-0





Columbus, OH The No. 12 Ohio State women's tennis team posted its fifth straight victory Sunday outdoors at the Auer Tennis Complex in Columbus, beating Rutgers 4-0. The Buckeyes improve to 12-6 on the year, with a 5-1 B1G record. The No. 12 Ohio State women's tennis team posted its fifth straight victory Sunday outdoors at the Auer Tennis Complex in Columbus, beating Rutgers 4-0. The Buckeyes improve to 12-6 on the year, with a 5-1 B1G record. Ohio State used the doubles point and three straight singles wins to pull off the victory over the Scarlet Knights (10-8, 1-6 B1G). Luciana Perry And Akanksha Bhan both won in singles and doubles, while Shelly Bereznjak was a singles winner. Sydni Ratliff And Audrey Spencer contributed to doubles victories. The win was the third 4-0 victory in the last four outings for the Buckeyes and the seventh shutout of the year. Next one The Buckeyes' next three games will be on the road as they play at Penn State Wednesday, at Iowa on April 12 and at Nebraska on April 14. The regular season concludes with home games against Northwestern at 4:00 PM on April 19 and Illinois at noon on Senior Day. Admission and parking are free for all regular season matches at the Ty Tucker Tennis Center and Auer Tennis Complex. Quote from the head coach Melissa Schaub “I think we are getting our confidence back in doubles, which will help us move forward. As a team we work and compete very hard. It's a long season and we still have many of our goals ahead of us. I'm very happy with this group and where we are now.” How it happened A shutout on court two of Luciana Perry And Akanksha Bhan about Tara Chilton and Minchae Kim opened the doubles match.

And about Tara Chilton and Minchae Kim opened the doubles match. Audrey Spencer And Sydni Ratliff took the doubles point and broke for a 6-4 win on court one against Yana Gurevich and Mai Nguyen.

And took the doubles point and broke for a 6-4 win on court one against Yana Gurevich and Mai Nguyen. The court three tandem of Madeline Atway And Alessia Cau won 5-2 when the doubles were won.

And won 5-2 when the doubles were won. Perry lost just three games on court two against Nguyen, giving the Buckeyes a 2-0 lead and winning 6-2, 6-1.

On lane three, Shelly Bereznyak lost one game in each set to defeat Jackeline Lopez and move the Buckeye advantage to 3-0.

lost one game in each set to defeat Jackeline Lopez and move the Buckeye advantage to 3-0. With two Buckeyes within a match to seal the team victory, Bhan secured victory with a 6-2, 6-4 win over Arina Valitova on court six.

Spencer was leading Karki 6-3, 5-3 on court five when her match was halted.

Tea Chavez was ahead by a set and was serving in the second when play was stopped, while Ratliff's match ended with serving in the second with the Buckeye a set behind.

was ahead by a set and was serving in the second when play was stopped, while Ratliff's match ended with serving in the second with the Buckeye a set behind. Bereznyak is 10-2 this spring and ties for the team lead in dual wins. Spencer has eight wins, Perry has six and Bhan is 2-0. The results Rutgers vs. Ohio State

3/31/2024 in Columbus, Ohio

(Auer Tennis Complex) #12 Ohio State 4, #73 Rutgers 0 Singles competition

1. #118 Sydni Ratliff (OSU) vs. Yana Gurevich (RUTGERS) 6-7 (4-7), 2-1, incomplete

2. #41 Luciana Perry (OSU) final Mai Nguyen (RUTGERS) 6-2, 6-1

3. Shelly Bereznyak (OSU) final Jackeline Lopez (RUTGERS) 6-1, 6-1

4. Tea Chavez (OSU) vs. Minchae Kim (RUTGERS) 6-3, 4-5, unfinished

5. Audrey Spencer (OSU) vs. Naomi Karki (RUTGERS) 6-3, 5-3, unfinished

6. Akanksha Bhan (OSU) final Arina Valitova (RUTGERS) 6-2, 6-4 Doubles competition

1. Audrey Spencer / Sydni Ratliff (OSU) final Yana Gurevich/Mai Nguyen (RUTGERS) 6-4

2. Luciana Perry / Akanksha Bhan (OSU) defeated Tara Chilton/Minchae Kim (RUTGERS) 6-0

3. Alessia Cau / Madeline Atway (OSU) vs. Amira Badawi/Naomi Karki (RUTGERS) 5-2, unfinished Match Notes:

Rutgers 10-8 (1-6 B1G); National ranking #73

Ohio State 12-6 (5-1 B1G); National Ranking #12

Order of finish: Doubles (2,1); Singles (2,3,6)

Official: Marcus Lee T-2:09 A-117

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://ohiostatebuckeyes.com/news/2024/3/31/womens-tennis-no-12-buckeyes-shut-out-rutgers-4-0 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos