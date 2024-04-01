No. 36 men's tennis falls to No. 10 Texas A&M, 5-2 – LSU





BATON ROUGE, La. The No. 36 LSU Men's Tennis Team (11-9, 1-8 SEC) fell to No. 10 Texas A&M by a score of 5-2 in Sunday's match at the LSU Tennis Complex. Double

The Tigers dropped the doubles point in today's match against. On court number 2, Julien Penzlin and Chen Dong saw another successful doubles match. The Tiger duo defeated Kenner Taylor and Tiago Pires 6-3. Dong and Penzlin earned their tenth win today and have lost just one match, posting a 10-1 record in the dual season. At No. 1, the No. 28 Aggie duo of Giulio Perego and Togan Tokac defeated Stefan Latinoivc by a score of 7-6 (6). Texas A&M took the doubles point after JC Roddick and Lathan Skrobarcek defeated Aleksi Lofman and Welsh Hotard on court No. 3 by a score of 7-6 (10-8). Singles

On court No. 6, the Aggies extended their lead to 2-0 after Tiago Pires defeated Julien Penzlin 6-1, 6-2. Aleksi Lofman fell to No. 24 JC Roddick in his singles match today by a score of 7-5, 6-4, making the score 3-0 for Texas A&M. On court No. 1, No. 33 Raphael Perot defeated Stefan Latinovic in three sets. Latinovic took the first set in a quick 6-3 victory. The second set went to Perot in a narrow 6-4 victory, forcing the third set. The final set went to Perot with a score of 6-1, making the match 4-0 for the Aggies. George Stoupe put the Tigers on the board with a win on court No. 3. He defeated Togan Tokac in three sets. The first set went to Tokac 6-2. Stoupe won the second set 6-3, forcing a third set. The final set went to Stoupe after he won 6-3. Texas A&M extended their lead to 5-1 after Giulio Perego defeated Alessio Vasquez in three tough sets on court No. 4. Vasquez won the first set by a narrow score of 6-4. Perego won the second set 6-4 and forced a third. The last set went to Perego 6-3. Rudy Ceccon was added to the board for the Tigers in his singles match on court No. 5. He defeated Tiago Pires in three sets. Pires narrowly won the first set 7-6(5). Ceccon came back to take the second set with a 6-4 win, forcing a third set. The final set went to Ceccon with another 6-4 victory, making the final score 5-2 in favor of Texas A&M. Next one

The Tigers are back at the LSU Tennis Complex and will face Arkansas on Friday, April 5 at 5:30 PM CST. Results Double

1. #28 Perego/Tokac (TAMU) def. Stoupe/Latinovic (LSU) 7-6(6)

2. Penzlin/Dong (LSU) def. Taylor/Pires 6-3

3. Roddick/Skrobarcek (TAMU) def. Lofman/Hothard (LSU) 7-6(10-8) Singles

1. #33 Raphael Perot (TAMU) def. Stefan Latinovic (LSU) 3-6, 6-4, 6-1

2. #24 JC Roddick (GUEST) final. Aleksi Lofman (LSU) 7-5, 6-4

3. George Stoupe (LSU) def. Togan Tokac (TAMU) 2-6, 6-3, 6-3

4. Giulio Perego (TAMU) def. Alessio Vasquez (LSU) 6-4, 4-6, 6-3

5. Rudy Ceccon (LSU) def. Tiago Pires (TAMU) (5)6-7, 6-4, 6-4.

6. Luke Casper (GUEST) def. Julien Penzlin (LSU) 6-1, 6-2 Match notes

Order of finish: Doubles (2, 1, 3), Singles (6, 2, 1, 3, 4, 5)

