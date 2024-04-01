Michigan State's hockey season ends with a loss to UM in NCAA Tourney





Michigan State's remarkable, championship-winning second season under head coach Adam Nightingale has come to an end. On Sunday, the Spartans were defeated 5-2 by rival Michigan in the Maryland Heights regional final of the NCAA Tournament. The 343rd all-time meeting between these two on-ice rivals, this marked the first time in series history that the Spartans and Wolverines faced each other in the NCAA Tournament. Michigan State came into the game having won four straight games against Michigan, including an overtime victory in the Big Ten Tournament final. However, this performance went the other way, as the Wolverines took control with two goals in a span of 12 seconds with seven minutes remaining to turn a tie into a two-goal UM lead. Five minutes later, Michigan put the finishing touches on the win when Dylan Duke redirected a Gavin Brindley shot into the back of the net for the game's final goal. Michigan State got an early power play opportunity less than five minutes into the play when Brindley was hit with a hooking penalty for the Wolverines. The Spartans took advantage of the extra skater to take a 1-0 lead at the 1:40 mark of the first period when Gavin O'Connell redirected a Matt Basgall shot into the back of the net past Wolverine goaltender Jake Barczewski. Just under six minutes into the second period, Michigan would find the equalizer. The Wolverines were in transition on a 3-on-2 opportunity, with TJ Hughes crossing the blue line and passing left to Duke, who found Ethan Edwards for a one-timer in front of the net to beat MSU goaltender Trey Augustine . The Spartans fell behind for the first time at the 13:31 mark of the third period, after Michigan's Garrett Schifsky dropped a pass to Jacob Truscott, who found Marshall Warren at the back of the net to beat Augustine and give the Wolverines a 2 to give. -1 advantage. Needing a response, Michigan State got a chance when UM's Philippe Lapointe was assessed a two-minute boarding penalty. The Spartans scored their second power play goal of the day with 9:34 left in the game, when Nicolas Muller found a wide-open Joey Larson away from the pack, who beat Barczewski with a one-timer to tie the score at 2 -2 to bring. The Spartans' relief was short-lived, however, as the Wolverines hit MSU with back-to-back goals at 7:18 and 7:06 of the third. The first came when Duke received a pass from Hughes at center ice, using his speed to skate past two Spartan defenders, cross in front of the goal and beat Augustine with a wraparound goal. Suddenly, Michigan State fell behind again and had no time to recover its senses. Michigan won the ensuing matchup, with the puck finding its way to Ethan Edwards, who passed to UM's Frank Nazar, who dropped a pass between his legs across the ice to Brindley for a back-breaking goal. Trailing by two, Michigan State pulled Augustine with about three and a half minutes left in a desperate attempt to get back into the game, but that strategy was short-lived when MSU's Muller was hit with a two-minute penalty. Duke scored its second goal of the game for the Wolverines just nine seconds into the next power play, putting the game out of reach. The loss denied Michigan State its first trip to the Frozen Four since 2007, a disappointing end to what has been an excellent season for the Spartans. MSU won the Big Ten regular season championship for the first time since hockey became a competitive sport for the conference in 2013-14. It was the Spartans' first regular-season conference title since 2001, and they followed that up by also winning the Big Ten Tournament title (first league tournament title since 2007). Nightingale's current team is brimming with young talent and Michigan State continues to recruit at a high level, indicating that the Spartans will continue to compete for championships for the foreseeable future. For more Michigan State Athletics coverage:

