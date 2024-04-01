Sinner enjoys the moment after a beautiful performance in Miami

The 42-year-old Spaniard has Leverkusen on course for a trophy treble, including a first-ever title in the German league.

“It has been a season of speculation about my future,” Alonso told a news conference.

“So far we have been busy and focused on the season and I wanted to reflect and make a decision during the international break.

“Last week I had a meeting in which I informed (the Leverkusen directors) of my decision to remain coach of Bayer Leverkusen.”

Alonso said he was still developing as a coach and felt Leverkusen, his first coaching post with the senior team, is the best place for him to continue growing.

“Right now this is the right place for me to develop as a coach. I am a young coach,” AFP said.

“At the moment this is the right place. I have to thank the management.

“The club has supported me and I feel respected by all departments.”

Alonso has a contract until 2026 but has been linked with moves to Liverpool, Real Madrid and Bayern Munich, all clubs where he spent time as a player, after doing a fantastic job at runaway Bundesliga leaders Leverkusen.

Leverkusen are unbeaten this season with 34 wins and four draws, are ten points clear of Bayern Munich and are on course for their first-ever Bundesliga title with eight games remaining this season.

The former Spanish midfielder, who was part of the team that won both the European Championship and the 2010 World Cup in 2008 and 2012, is aiming for a treble.

As well as being top of the table, they are in the last four of the German Cup and the quarter-finals of the Europa League and could potentially meet Liverpool in the final.

Alonso's coaching experience was limited to the Real Sociedad B team when he was appointed Leverkusen coach in October 2022, but he showed his natural talent as a coach as he saved them from relegation.

'Strong link'

With Alonso out of the race to replace Klopp, the frontrunners are likely to be Sporting Lisbon head coach Ruben Amorim and Brighton's Italian manager Roberto De Zerbi.

De Zerbi can impress his potential employers even more on Sunday if he sides with Liverpool and does not come second to Klopp in four meetings.

Speaking in Liverpool after Alonso made his announcement, Klopp said he understood his decision.

“He is doing fantastic there. Leverkusen has a good team and they will probably keep the team together,” said Klopp.

“That is a possibility and not every year it is that way. So I understand that he wants to do that.”

Klopp shocked the football world when he announced in January that he would be leaving his job at Liverpool after a hugely successful nine-year spell.

In 2020, he won their first league title since 1990, a year after clinching the 2019 Champions League.

Alonso preferred not to comment directly on the vacancy at Liverpool or Bayern Munich, who were hoping to sign him to replace Thomas Tuchel, who is leaving at the end of the season.

Tuchel's departure is a consequence of Alonso's success. Should Leverkusen hold their nerve and lift the Bundesliga trophy, Bayern's run of 11 consecutive league titles will come to an end.

“I don't think it would be right for me to talk about other clubs when they are in this situation,” said Alonso, who remains a devoted Liverpool fan and encouraged his son to become one too.

“There are certainly clubs with whom I have a strong bond, I play there. So I respect them. But it is not right for me to talk about it now.”

“It's more about the belief that I am in the right place at Bayer Leverkusen and that I want to continue to grow with the club and with the players.

“I'm at this stage in my young career. I felt like the decision was made naturally and that's why I made it.”