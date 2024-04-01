Cricket Training Equipment: 5 Great Items Worth Selling in 2024

Cricket is estimated to be one of the most popular sports ever 3.5 billion fans worldwide!

This means that those who play the sport competitively are always under pressure to constantly impress spectators and fans. But they cannot play spectacularly without training hard.

That's where cricket training equipment comes in handy. Cricketers need training equipment to ensure they are always at the peak of their game. And there is no better thrill than an absolutely stunning performance in the world of sports.

This article highlights five cricket training equipment that companies can sell in 2024 to help consumers (professional or casual) hone their skills.

Table of contents

How profitable is the cricket training equipment market?

5 training items to sell to aspiring and experienced cricket athletes

Conclusion

How profitable is the cricket training equipment market?

According to research, the global cricket equipment market reached a value of $630.42 million in 2023. Going forward, cricket equipment sales are expected to increase at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.05%, reaching $1.134 billion by 2033.

Experts say the expansion of cricket leagues globally, especially in England, Australia and South Africa, will help drive market growth over the forecast period. As governments increase spending on sports infrastructure, the cricket equipment market will also benefit from the increased investment.

Other key highlights include:

The younger generations are showing increasing interest in cricket, which is driving the expansion of cricket products.

Changing average American spending habits have also increased demand for products like cricket sets.

Asia Pacific dominates the cricket equipment market, with experts predicting that it will maintain its lead over the forecast period.

5 training items to sell to aspiring and experienced cricket athletes

Ball throwers

One of the most important aspects of cricket training is batting. Therefore, cricketers need reliable ball throwers to perfect their batting skills. Although not the most important piece of equipment for batting training, ball throwers (also called sidearms) are important tools for cricketers.

Additionally, companies can offer different ball throwers depending on the skill level of their target audience. These types of ball throwers also offer different speeds and arm lengths to suit the hitter's demands.

Classic side arms

These ball throwers were the first on the market. They are also the most popular because sidearms paved the way for other ball throwers. Although they have lost some of their market share to newer, more advanced ball throwers, many still swear by them for their batting training.

There are two variants available for investments:

1. Clubs

These are one of the most popular ways to stimulate a bowler's actions. Clubs help batsmen refine their technique by providing consistent and controlled deliveries, allowing them to focus on specific aspects of their batting skills. However, they are only great for junior cricketers as they can only throw 65 miles per hour and handle 142 gram balls. In addition, they are very fragile and can break.

2. Elite

These are the improved versions of club weapons. They move away from the simple and fragile club designs, becoming the more durable and popular classic options. More importantly, elite handguns can easily throw 142-gram and 156-gram balls at speeds of up to 80 mph. Although junior cricketers cannot use them, elite handguns are the best option for advanced training.

Modern RoboArms

These ball throwers wasted no time in toppling their traditional predecessors. Almost all major national teams use them, but they may not be the best options for temporary interns. RoboArms have up to three variants:

Standard RoboArm: These ball throwers are the fastest on the market. They can travel up to 100 mph and offer adjustable cups that allow consumers to change the delivery length without changing their action!

SpeedPoor: These RoboArms are the direct competitors of the sidearm club, with a speed of up to 120 km/h. But that is not everything. They also offer short stems, giving students better accuracy and control. SpeedArms are perfect for junior cricketers or anyone without the height for a realistic bounce.

RoboArm mini: These variants fill the sweet spot between standard RoboArms and SpeedArms. They can reach speeds of up to 140 km/h, while they have shorter stems for better control. Trainees also receive adjustable cups for different delivery lengths.

Mittens and catching gloves

Although underrated, of good quality baseball mitts can make the difference between a valuable training experience or a painful one. The best part is that they are not just limited to cricketers.

Coaches also benefit from these training accessories. How? A good one quality glove can help them pick balls more easily, especially those that give a lot of throws. Mittens also help protect their hands when catching hundreds of balls, so you don't have to deal with the stinging sensation!

Mittens are also important for field players. They're the perfect accessory for high-intensity throwing sessions, allowing them to focus more on the game and less on not bruising their hands while catching.

Materials also help determine because choice, with manufacturers making them in two options (there's a huge difference between the two too!). The first option is PU mittens. They are affordable, but at the cost of less protection and lower durability. The second is leather mittens. They are more expensive, but offer more durability and protection.

However, if the training sessions include catching drills or involve junior cricketers, they will do fine catch gloves. These accessories are ideal to protect the palm and relieve students from annoying stabbing pain. They are also ideal for morning exercises in winter.

Throwing balls technique

Training balls are one of the most versatile pieces of cricket training equipment. Cricketers need them to master specific skills, so training sessions can require a lot of them. The best part is that these throwing balls are inexpensive accessories with high efficiency, so most consumers don't have to worry about the price!

Here are some of the best types:

1. Swinging balls

This throwing balls are necessary for batting training, especially for developing swinging delivery skills. They also come in multiple styles, the most popular being tennis balls, single-sided dots, and wobbly swing balls.

2. Two-color balls

This training balls are the go-to place for seamers and spinners as they help them control their bowling. Spinners use them to easily measure the number of revolutions in the air, while seamstresses check seam positions when delivering.

3. Aggott

These aggott balls are usually made of leather and are flatter, making them the perfect bowling aid. They help seam bowlers practice proper wrist position and seam, creating better discipline.

4. Jumping balls

Spinning balls are another batting training ball used for keeping wickets. Manufacturers build these balls with unique aerodynamics because they can deviate quickly in the air when a player throws them straight, allowing batters to train against spinning balls.

5. Reflex balls

This training balls feature bump surfaces to help fielders catch reflexes at close range. Their bumpy surface allows these balls to move in random directions when they hit the deck.

Bowling machine

Bowling machines are crucial for batting training. They are the most effective way to receive balls in the same place multiple times, allowing batters to train specific areas of their hitting technique.

A major advantage of bowling machines is that cricketers can consistently receive balls at their weak spots. As a result, hitters can always practice until muscle memory kicks in, shortening their reaction times and upgrading their technique to something more seamless.

Bowling machines also eliminate the need for human bowlers. This is valuable because most bowlers naturally tire and reduce their delivery speed, making it easier for batters to hit the ball. But that is not the case with bowling machines. They provide consistent speeds and longer training sessions.

Bat sensors

Cricket training equipment has also received its fair share of technological upgrades in the form of bat sensors. This advanced equipment provides real-time feedback, making it necessary for improving hitting techniques.

Even better, these sensors have universal fits for cricket bats. Consumers can also obtain real-time data by wirelessly connecting to the sensors' mobile app. Batters can also gain useful insight to improve their bat swing, speed, angles, power and batting efficiency.

Conclusion

Like any other sport, cricket takes practice if cricketers want perfect gameplay. But training can be a challenge without the necessary tools to simulate a live cricket game. For this reason, cricket players and cricket teams need training equipment to hone their skills.

They need something consistent to provide valuable feedback and skillful challenges. Fortunately, companies can easily meet this demand by utilizing the cricket training equipment discussed above.

Yes thank you! 0 Not really 0

Post views: 15