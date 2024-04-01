Winners and losers of the spring football kickoff weekend

The opening weekend of the new UFL, the result of a merger between two competing spring pro football leagues, the USFL and XFL, featured a number of standout moments from the four games.

But has the timing of the league's first week of play hampered the chances of building any momentum for the 10-game regular season?

Three former USFL teams, the Birmingham Stallions, Michigan Panthers and Memphis Showboats, emerged victorious. The San Antonio Brahmas saved the weekend for the XFL, which would not go winless in Week 1.

The league has some rules that are unfamiliar to fans of the NFL and college football. For example, there are one-, two- and three-point conversions. The competition also has many familiar faces.

Here are the winners and losers from Week 1 of the 2024 UFL season:

WINNERS

The USFL

It wasn't exactly the worldview-changing result that it famously was Cleveland Browns winning the Philadelphia Eagles Unpleasant starts the 1950 NFL season when the defending AAFC champions routed the defending NFL champions post-merger one of the most famous upsets in professional football. But the 2023 USFL Champion Birmingham Stallions defeated the 2023 XFL Champion Arlington Renegades, 27-14in the 2024 UFL opener. The victory gave the USFL bragging rights, of sorts.

Scooby Wright

Scooby Wright took full advantage of those USFL bragging rights. Wright spent two seasons in the NFL with the Arizona Cardinals before bouncing around the spring professional football league circuit, first with the AAF's Arizona Hotshots in 2018, then the XFL's DC Defenders in 2020 and finally with the Birmingham Stallions in 2022. He made the game-winning play in the Stallions' 2022 USFL championship game, and apparently has feelings about which league was better. After Birmingham's win in the UFL opener, Wright had words for sports commentator (and former NFL bettor) Pat McAfee, who had a good take on which spring league was better when he interviewed XFL co-owner Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson.

Wright posted on Xpreviously Twitter, after Saturday's win: “hey @PatMcAfeeShow usfl is better. ya jaboroni.”

Jake Bates

Maybe there's something about Ford Field and record field goals.

Jake Bates was a kickoff specialist in college but was called up by the Michigan Panthers when the team needed a game-winning field goal in their opener against the St. Louis Battlehawks. Bates made a 64-yard field goal in the final seconds as the Panthers had the upper hand. 18-16.

Bates' 64-yard game winner happened in the same stadium (and via the same uprights) as the Baltimore RavensJustin Tucker's record 68-yard field goal in 2021.

Bates' kick matched the second-longest field goal in NFL history: Matt Prater's 64-yard field goal that broke down in 2013 Tom Dempsey's 43-year-old record of 63 yards.

Trickeration leads to Thicc-Six

Take a bow, Brad Wing and Alex Mollette.

The punter and San Antonio Brahmas center combined for the wildest play of the weekend, which is saying something considering the aforementioned 64-yard field goal.

Wing, the punter, became the quarterback on a mock punt play, with Mollette lined up as an eligible receiver on the play. After some scrambling, Wing found a wide-open Mollette, who reeled in the pass at the 15-yard line and carried the ball into the end zone for a few seconds. an exciting touchdown play against the DC defenders.

“That wasn't how it was supposed to go,” Wing said during a side interview with ESPN.

Mollette admitted he wasn't the primary recipient of the play.

“It didn't go quite the way we wanted,” said Brahma's head coach said Wade Phillips. “I've never had a gambler go to his third read.”

LOSERS

The traditional kick-off

As part of the merger agreement, the UFL eschewed the XFL's revolutionary kickoff format for a more traditional format with the kicker starting from the 20-yard line. The NFL, of course, just adopted a version of the XFL's kickoff rule, where kickers start from their own 35-yard line and the rest of the coverage team lines up from the opposing team's 40-yard line instead of the length of field when the ball is kicked.

However, the deeper kick-off spot offers more room for returns.

Timing of the season kick-off weekend

There were likely numerous post-merger logistical considerations to get the inaugural UFL season underway, but this was an extremely busy weekend of sports with MLBs open games, NCAA Tournament Sweet 16 and Elite Eight games for women and men. Plus everything else in the NBA, MLS, NWSL, NHL, NASCAR, PGA golf, Major League Rugby, etc., taking place over Easter weekend. That's a lot of competition for attention.

The 2020 XFL season began the weekend after Super Bowl 54.

Kicking off shortly after the Super Bowl allows the league to build some momentum before the NFL scouting combine, free agency and draft start to dominate the football conversation. Perhaps the UFL season start date will be adjusted in future seasons.