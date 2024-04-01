Florida men's tennis defeats Georgia for first road win – ESPN 98.1 FM





The Florida Gators beat the Georgian bulldogs They achieved their first road victory of the season on Sunday with a 4-2 score. Georgia (10-11, 3-6 SEC) staged an impressive comeback to win the doubles match, but it was Florida (10-9, 4-5) that emerged victorious after defeating the Bulldogs in singles. Comeback during doubles The deciding match for the doubles point came on Court 3. The Florida duo Tanapatt Nirundorn-Kevin Edengren led as much as 4-1 over the Georgian duo Miguel Perez Pea-Cyrus Mahjoob, but would lose their match and thus the doubles point. All Gators teams had built a 3-1 lead in their match. On Court 1, Freddy Blaydes-Niels Ratiu closed the gap to 4-3, but ultimately lost 6-3 to Florida's Nate Bonetto-Aidan Kim. After starting well in each game and securing one win, the Gators were in a good position. This didn't last long, however, as the Bulldogs had begun their comeback. Florida takes court one 1 Blaydes/Ratiu nr. 67 Bonetto/Kim3-6

2 Colby/Paulsell Jin/Jefferson*5-3

3 Mahjoob/Perez Pea Edengren/Nirundorn*2-4 : https://t.co/yVWlxODwQz (@CrackedRacquets

CrossCourt cast)

+: https://t.co/sLQVzXCGaZ#HeartTeam // #GoDawgs pic.twitter.com/iBIqaziPjy — Georgia Tennis (@UGATennis) March 31, 2024 Georgia dominated the rest of the doubles match. After building a 3-1 lead over Ryan Colby-Thomas Paulsell on Court 2, Jeremy Jin-Henry Jefferson did not win another match. The Bulldogs duo tied the game at 1-1 after Colby-Paulsell won 6-3. The pressure was now on runway 3. Unfortunately for Florida, Nirundorn-Edengren, like their teammates on Court 2, did not win another match after their 4-1 lead. Perez Pea-Mahjoob stepped up and won their match 6-4. Georgia walked in with a 1-0 lead. Gators drop doubles, UGA leads 1-0 Bonetto/Kim (UF) def. Blaydes/Ratiu (UGA) 6-3

Colby/Paulsell (UGA) def. Jefferson/Jin (UF) 6-3

Perez Pena/Mahjoob (UGA) def. Nirundorn/Edengren (UF) 6-4 pic.twitter.com/ikk2frRrZo — Gators Men's Tennis (@GatorsMTN) March 31, 2024 Big wins in singles The Gators and Bulldogs went to battle in the singles competition as four of the six matches went to a third set. Queue up Court 1: Jin vs. Paulsell Court 2: Kim vs. Colby Court 3: Adhithya Ganesan vs Ratiu Court 4: Bonetto vs. Perez Pea Court 5: Nirundorn vs. Mahjoob Court 6: Edengren vs. Blaydes Set 1 Florida came out swinging to start singles. The Gators won set one on Courts 3-6. Edengren had the best performance beating Blaydes 6-1. The Bulldogs took care of business on Courts 1 and 2, winning 6-4 and 6-1 respectively. Set 2 Georgia came back during the second set with wins on Courts 1, 3, 4 and 5. Paulsell defeated Jin 6-0, giving Georgia the second and final point of the day, putting the Bulldogs ahead 2-0 . Kim fought back to beat Colby 6-1, and Edengren got Florida's first point after beating Blaydes 6-4 to make it 2-1. Edengren gets the Gators on the board! Edengren (UF) def. Blaydes (UGA) 6-1, 6-4 UGA leads the game 2-1. pic.twitter.com/wxXDPVj9NZ — Gators Men's Tennis (@GatorsMTN) March 31, 2024 Set 3 Florida won or led every match that went to a third set. Ganesan returned to the lineup after not competing in Florida's last seven singles matchups. He won his third set, tying the match with Georgia at 2-2. He defeated Ratiu 6-3, 3-6, 6-1. Next was Kim. He defeated Colby 7-5 in their final set, giving Florida a 3-2 lead. The Gators now needed just one more win to end the day. It came from Nirundorn who defeated Mahjoob 6-4, 3-6, 6-4. The only unfinished match was between Bonetto and Perez Pea. Bonetto led 6-4, 4-6, 4-1 before the match went unfinished. A copy at the Dawg House! #GoGators | presented by @WellsFargo pic.twitter.com/sG5ry10sCu — Gators Men's Tennis (@GatorsMTN) March 31, 2024 Next one The Gators return to Gainesville to host the Vanderbilt Commodores (11-9, 2-6) at the Alfred A. Ring Tennis Complex on Friday at 5 p.m.

