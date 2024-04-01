Michigan hockey defeats No. 1 seed Michigan State to reach Frozen Four





In a handful of previous games on the ice this season, Michigan State and Michigan played for bragging rights, a D-Trophy matchup and a Big Ten tournament title. The rivalry tilted heavily in the Spartans' favor, but the stakes were raised for the sixth meeting and the Wolverines delivered. No. 3 seed Michigan scored two goals in 12 seconds in a dominant third period to break a tie en route to a 5-2 victory against No. 1 seed Michigan State on Sunday night in a regional final against Maryland Heights at the Centene Community Ice Center in suburb of St. Louis. That sends the Wolverines to the Frozen Four for the third straight year and serves as a benchmark for revenge after the Spartans won four of five previous matchups this season, including a 5-4 overtime victory eight days before taking on a Big Ten tournament title. Michigan (23-14-3), the only non-No. The No. 1 seed advancing to the Frozen Four will face Boston College in the Frozen Four on April 11 at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, Minnesota. Boston University and Denver will play in the other national semifinal. Michigan State (25-10-3), which won the Big Ten regular season and tournament titles in a resurgent season under second-year coach Adam Nightingale, reached the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2012. The Spartans finish with their most wins in a season since 2007-08. Dylan Duke led the Wolverines with two goals and an assist, while Ethan Edwards, Marshall Warren and Gavin Brindley also scored. Jake Barczewski finished with 38 stops. Gavin OConnell and Joey Larson scored for the Spartans and Trey Augustine had 30 stops. The most played rivalry in college hockey reached its 348th episode Sunday night and the first between the programs in the NCAA Tournament. After both teams rallied in the third period Friday night, both were missing a defenseman as Michigan's Seamus Casey, a first-team All-Big Ten selection, and Michigan State's David Gucciardi were injured in the regional semifinals. The Spartans struck first on Sunday after Brindley was whistled for hooking up less than five minutes into the game. Matt Basgall ripped a shot that OConnell tipped in for a 1-0 lead. The power play goal came after Michigan State had gone just 1-for-11 with the man advantage in its previous five games this season against Michigan, which was 7-for-17 in that span while possessing the nation's top power play. That was the only goal of the first period and only one came in the second. The Wolverines generated a quick 3-on-2 rush coming out of the neutral zone and Duke gave Edwards a one-timer to set the score with 14:19 on the clock. Michigan took its first lead of the game less than seven minutes into the third period when Garrett Schifsky lofted a pass to an open Warren and the defenseman fired the puck past a diving Augustine for a 2-1 lead. After a boarding penalty on Philippe LaPointe from Michigan, the Spartans cashed in a minute later. A faceoff scramble led to a bouncing puck being knocked free to a wide-open Larson, tying the game with 9:34 left. Michigan responded quickly with two goals in 12 seconds. Duke raced down the right side to beat Augustine at the net and break the tie before a pass between Frank Nazar's legs led to Brindley scoring with 7:06 left. Duke's power play goal with just over two minutes remaining sealed the victory as the Wolverines advanced.

