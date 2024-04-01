Dill Dinkers brings more pickleball to our region





By Carole Keily | Photos by Austin Kaseman Due to its recent popularity, many of us have heard of or played pickleball. For the uninitiated,

Pickleball is very similar to table tennis and is played both indoors and outdoors on a court. Although the two games are similar, pickleball has different rules and the paddles and courts are different sizes. Pickleball was invented in 1965 as a backyard children's game in Washington state and was declared the official state sport there in 2022. In recent years, pickleball seems to have been picked up in every corner of the United States. According to Wikipedia, the sport was named the fastest growing sport in the United States by the Sports and Fitness Industry Association in 2021, 2022 and 2023, and in 2023 the sport was estimated to have more than 8.9 million players. The touted benefits of playing pickleball include lower blood pressure, increased mental acuity, and improved or long-lasting fitness levels. Plus, people just enjoy playing! There are about a dozen pickleball courts in the greater Prince William area. Prince Willem Levend interviewed Rick and Andriana Solano, who recently purchased 10 sites for the Dill Dinkers development in Prince William and Manassas, and Fairfax and Loudoun counties. The Solanos are

avid pickleball players themselves and are excited about bringing more pickleball venues to the area where they live. Dill Dinkers Pickleball Dill Dinkers Pickleball is a leading provider of specialty indoor pickleball facilities in the country. With five locations operating in the Greater Washington region and more than 154 locations in development, Dill Dinkers is spreading the fun of pickleball nationwide. The Dill Dinkers brand is known for its fun, friendly and welcoming environment where players of all ages and levels can play, socialize and improve their skills. Each facility offers dedicated indoor courts with fences and outdoor surfaces, event space, a ball machine and a state-of-the-art reservation system

powered by Court Reserve. Dill Dinkers offers track reservations for members and visitors. They also offer clinics, private and semi-private lessons, competitions, business advertising and private event rentals. The name Dill Dinkers is a combination of “dill,” which refers to the “pickle” in pickleball, and “dinkers,” which refers to a popular

shot called a “dink. If you're dinking, you're a dinker, and if a lot of players are dinking, they're dinkers! Solanos' development plans The Solanos say they chose Northern Virginia (and specifically Prince William/Manassas) because of its large pickleball community. We also appreciate Spinoso Real Estate's welcoming and friendly shopping center management team and the support of the Prince William Chamber of Commerce. As real estate agents, we understand the importance of location, location, location and we know Manassas is a convenient hub for a wide audience of pickleball enthusiasts. We look forward to providing players and entrepreneurs with a quality place to play pickleball, improve their skills and benefit from early access to a premier indoor pickleball concept. As regional developers, the Solanos plan to open their first club in Northern Virginia at the Manassas Mall and say they won't stop there. We plan to open an additional nine franchise clubs that will serve Prince William, Fairfax and Loudoun counties. We have been so lucky to live in this great community, we can't wait to share our passion for pickleball and the great Dill Dinkers experience with all our neighbors! The pickleball space at Manassas Mall is expected to open this year and will include fenced courts, a pro shop, ball machine and space for private events. Carole Keily does Prince Willem Levends Online editor

