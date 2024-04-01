UNCW's big sixth inning leads to victory over A&T

GREENBORO North Carolina A&T looked to respond after losing its first two games of the weekend to UNC Wilmington, but couldn't contain the Seahawks offense on Sunday. UNCW used multiple home runs and an unfortunately long sixth inning to fuel its offense in a 14-6 win against the Aggies in Coastal Athletic Association (CAA) baseball action at War Memorial Stadium.

The Aggies moved to 17-10 on the young season and 2-4 in CAA conference play. UNCW improved to 17-11 overall and 6-0 in league play.

Senior right-handed pitcher Jake Crazy (L, 3-2) got the nod for the afternoon start. He gave up five hits and four runs in the first inning. He got two outs in the next inning, but his day ended after UNCW's Jac Croom and John Newton hit solo home runs to give the Seahawks a 6-0 lead.

Graduated RHP Avery Cain relieved him and sent Trevor Marsh flying into midfield. The Aggies got the momentum back on their side after senior outfielder TJ As singled with one out in the bottom of the second. Junior infielder Enrique Hout was hit by a pitch, and senior infielder Devon Rodriguez singled to Ash to cut A&T's deficit to 6-1. A&T did no further damage in the inning as UNCW escaped a bases-loaded jam. Starter and RHP Zane Taylor struckout and senior Michael Logan hit a forced zero.

Cain returned to the mound and hit the first batter he faced. Kevin Novoblisky then hit a short fly ball to left field, which Logan rushed in and caught. Logan alertly darted to first base and doubled off Bryan Arendt, quickly putting two outs on the board. The next three batters reached base on a single and back-to-back walks before the Aggies called on senior RHP Connor Blantz with the bases loaded.

Blatz hit Croom to force in a run before striking out Tanner Thach to end the threat, with UNCW leading 7–1. A&T again responded with two runs in the third inning on a single by junior catcher Canyon Brown and a senior walk Chet Sikes . Brown scored on a throwing error after stealing third base, and Sikes scored on a single by Wood, bringing A&T within four, 7-3.

The Aggies continued to cut into the Seahawks' lead. Sikes led off the fifth inning with a double, then Ash walked on seven pitches. The walk to Ash chased RHP Cooper Allen from the bump as UNCW replaced him with RHP Connor Mashburn.

Wood greeted him by putting the runners in scoring position with a sacrifice bunt. Rodriguez did his job, driving in both runners with an RBI single to right. Now, trailing by just two points after trailing by six, A&T looked to complete the comeback.

They loaded the bases with one out in the fifth, but a strikeout and flyout accounted for three stranded runs, and UNCW maintained its lead at 7-5.

That was a shame, as UNCW exploded during the sixth inning with seven runs on six hits. UNCW used a grand slam by Kevin Jones and a three-run home run by Thach to take a 14-5 lead. The Aggies collected another run in the sixth on an RBI ground-out by Wood. But UNCW RHP Cole Benton (W, 2-0) entered the game in the seventh inning and pitched two scoreless innings.

The Aggies got some good work on the mound in the final three innings Brock Duff And Stirling Thomas . Duff pitched two scoreless innings, and Thomas struck out the ninth. Sikes led the Aggies offensively, recording three doubles and three RBIs. Rodriguez drove in three runs and had two hits. Tatsunori Negishi also had two hits. Junior Shemar Dalton kept his reaching base safely alive when he was hit by a pitch in the fifth inning. His streak now stands at 23 games in a row.

A&T looks to bounce back Wednesday when Gardner-Webb University comes to War Memorial Stadium for a rematch from earlier this season. Game time is 6:00 PM