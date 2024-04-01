Sports
Veterans lead rookie Gators in football scrimmage
With less than two weeks until the annual Orange and Blue game in Florida, the Gators are tightening their defense and getting used to freshmen and new transfers as the spring game approaches.
The roster is a mix of talent from veterans looking to continue their strong 2023 season performances and freshmen and transfers vying for a chance to make an impact on the field.
UF held its first intrasquad scrimmage on March 30, about halfway through spring practices. The scrimmage showcased Florida's efforts to improve its weak defense.
During the 2023 football season, the Gators gave up an average of 27.58 points per game. In the first four games of the season, UF's defense held opponents to an average of 13.5 points, but allowed 34.6 points in the final eight games.
On March 26, outside linebackers assistant coach Mike Petersen emphasized the importance of defensive cohesion prior to the scrimmage.
“I don't think the defense as a whole has been where it needs to be,” he said. Sometimes certain categories can be a little lower than you would like, and we are working on being a complete defense.
In their continued efforts to strengthen the defense, the Gators brought in Ron Roberts as co-defensive coordinator.
Roberts was the defensive coordinator for Auburn in 2023. He led the team to a top-25 ranking in third down defense and first downs while ranking No. 1 in the SEC in red zone defense.
The knowledge he has will be an asset to the staff and team as a whole, Petersen said. We can bring all that together and deliver the best product on the field.
Expectations for the defense have skyrocketed, with areas for improvement identified and fresh blood gracing the pitch. Additionally, Petersen said he is excited about the group as a whole.
The hard work paid off. During the March 30 scrimmage, head football coach Billy Napier said the defense played on that side of the ball, forcing turnovers and making good tackles.
Napier is pleased with the team's progress, but sees the next two weeks as a critical time to identify areas for improvement, he said.
While we may have some experienced players, they are all still growing and developing, Napier said. There are still things to learn. So at this point we try to get very specific with each player.
Freshman quarterback DJ Lagway and freshman linebacker Myles Graham are among some of the new additions to the team. The roster made 32 new additions during the offseason, aimed at equipping the Gators for their intimidating 2024 roster.
“I see the young players, some of whom were here last year, some of whom just got here, continuing to run,” Napier said.
Graham, a five-star recruit, will miss the remainder of spring training. He is recovering from back surgery, an issue that was present before the inside linebacker enrolled for the spring semester.
Aside from Graham, the Gators have been fortunate to avoid major injuries and put pressure on the rest of their rookies to prepare them for the upcoming season.
Lagway, one of UF's most anticipated recruits, took to college life quickly, Napier said.
Every day is a new learning experience for him, but he's learning quickly and he did a lot of good things today,” Napier said. “I think he played with his feet a few times, played with a group, spent most of the day with are two. .”
With 13 returning starters, including standouts like redshirt senior quarterback Graham Mertz and sophomore edge rusher TJ Searcy, the newcomers have benefited from a core of experienced players guiding them moving forward.
We have a group of veterans here, they do a good job of setting the tone and being a really good example, Napier said.
Senior running back Montrell Johnson Jr. enters his third season at UF and plans to work with Mertz to become the team's leader.
It's just kind of telling the guys take your time, it will come with patience, Johnson Jr. said. They look up to me as their role model, and I just run with it.
Johnson Jr. said he didn't feel any different, the team has always relied on him and he is excited to take on a leadership role.
“I feel like the team is going to lean on me more,” he said. Graham and I talked about it a lot and were ready.
The Gators will showcase their talents during the Orange and Blue spring football game on April 13 at 1 p.m. at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium.
Contact Krisha Sanghavi at [email protected]. Follow her on Twitter at @krishasang.
