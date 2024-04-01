Appalachian State Tennis bounces back with victory





App State Tennis got back into the win column on Saturday with the 4-1 victory over Texas State. App State improved to 11-6 overall, 5-2 in Sun Belt Conference play and 7-1 at home, surpassing its total of six home wins from a season ago. It marks the second time in the Sun Belt era that App State has recorded seven home wins in a single season, matching its first-season total in 2015. The Mountaineers won two of three doubles matches to secure the doubles point over the Bobcats (9-5, 3-3 SBC). On Court 2, the tandem of Maggie Pate and Taya Powell defeated Mae McCutcheon and Jadeh Chan 6-1. App State's No. 3 pairing of Brooke Gruber and Savannah Dada-Mascoll took the doubles point after a 7-6 [7-5] tiebreaker victory. App State kept the momentum going in singles play. Junior Olwyn Ryan-Bovey claimed the first singles victory with a 6-4, 6-1 win over third-ranked Emily Niers of Texas State. Naledi Manyube improved to 9-4 in her first collegiate season by beating Sofia Fortuno 6-3, 6-3 in straight sets on Court 4, bringing App State within one singles victory of a team victory. Dada-Mascoll continued her impressive winning streak, taking it to fourteen consecutive matches, thanks to her 6-2, 6-3 win over No. 1 seed Kiana Graham. The Mountaineers will hit the road for the final time this regular season, making stops at Southern Miss on Saturday, April 6, South Alabama on April 7 and Marshall on April 13. App State concludes the 2024 regular season at home by hosting Old Dominion on April 20. Results vs. the State of Texas Double

Sophia Fortune/Maria Lora (TXST) def. Olwyn Ryan-Bovey/Naledi Manyube (APP) 7-5

Maggie Pate/Taya Powell (APP) def. Mae McCutcheon/Jadeh Chan (TXST) 6-1

Brooke Gruber/Savannah Dada-Mascoll (APP) def. Emily Niers/Emma Carr (TXST) 7-6 [7-5]

Singles

Savannah Dada-Mascoll (APP) def. Kiana Graham (TXST) 6-2, 6-3

Maggie Pate (APP) vs. Callie Creath (TXST) 4-6, 6-1, unfinished

Wheel Ryan-Bovey (APP) beats. Emily Niers (TXST) 6-4, 6-1

Naledi Manyube (APP) defeated. Sofia Fortuin (TXST) 6-3, 6-3

Andrea Pineda (TXST) def. Brooke Gruber (APP) 6-2, 6-2

Brooke Demerath (APP) vs. Maria Lora (TXST) 5-7, 4-3 unfinished

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://whky.com/appalachian-state-tennis-rebounds-with-win/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos