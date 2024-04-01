Here's what UND hockey offseason could look like – Grand Forks Herald

BIG FORKS There won't be much time to deconstruct the 2023-2024 hockey season for UND's coaching staff.

The transfer portal opened for non-graduating students on Sunday morning. Once the compliance staff comes into the office on Monday, expect a flood of players to hit the portal.

UND will need to identify as quickly as possible which players are returning, what roles the incoming freshmen could fill and what areas it needs to address with transfers.

UND has four players with expiring eligibility, forward Hunter Johannes and defensemen Garrett Pyke, Keaton Pehrson and Logan Britt.

Senior forward and captain Riese Gaber has made it clear he plans to sign a professional deal.

Senior forwards Griffin Ness and Carson Albrecht have one year of eligibility remaining due to the COVID-free season, although it is unclear if they will return.

Senior forward Louis Jamernik V will return as part of the plan when he arrives midway through the 2020-2021 season.

The biggest question this offseason is whether star sophomore forward Jackson Blake will return for a junior season or if he will sign with the Carolina Hurricanes, who selected him in the fourth round of the 2021 NHL Draft.

There is little doubt that the Hurricanes will make a big push to sign Blake.

Not only is this due to his big season, which saw him put up 60 points and is a finalist for the Hobey Baker Award, but if Blake returns to college for another season, he has the power to become a free agent next summer. Players have that option four years after their draft year. Because Blake played a year of junior hockey after his draft year, that option comes for him after year 3 at UND.

It's unlikely Carolina wants Blake to have that option. NHL teams want to lose assets for a reason.

If the Hurricanes sign Blake, they essentially have him under team control for the next six years, as Blake cannot become an unrestricted free agent until age 27.

So don't be surprised if Carolina offers to put Blake in the NHL for a few games this season just to get him signed. It's the same thing the Hurricanes did with former Minnesota goaltender Jack Lafontaine when they acquired him from the Gophers midseason.

But if Blake figures he can play in the American Hockey League next season, he may choose to return to UND to build the strength he needs to play in the NHL, wear a captain's letter, a Hobey Baker Award and to pursue an NCAA national championship. .

The new 1883 Collective, which was formed earlier this month to benefit UND athletes, could also play a role here.

The other two candidates to sign professional deals are junior forward Cameron Berg, a draft pick of the New York Islanders, and senior goaltender Ludvig Persson, a free agent.

Last year, UND lost six players to the transfer portal, all of whom were cut for at least one game in the playoffs.

This year, UND already lost a rarely used player in freshman forward Michael Emerson, who left during the semester break to play junior hockey.

UND's other skaters who played fewer than 20 games this season and were scratched during the playoffs: forward Dane Montgomery and rookie defensemen Nate Benoit and Tanner Komzak.

There are three attackers and three defenders who seem to be locking down.

At the front it is Sacha Boisvert, Mac Swanson and Cody Croal.

Boisvert, a 6-foot-1 center, is fourth in the United States Hockey League in goals scored and could be selected as high as the first round of the 2024 NHL Draft.

Swanson, a 6-foot-4 forward, recently set the Fargo Force single-season scoring record. He has 73 points this season, which ranks second in the USHL. Swanson played center for the Force but likely projects as a winger at UND.

Croal, a 6-foot-1 forward, is leaving the USHL and has to come to campus. He projects as a Swiss Army Knife type player who can move up and down the lineup and play on either the wing or center. He has 54 points in 54 games for Muskegon in the USHL this season.

Forward David Klee (seventh-round pick of San Jose Sharks) and Cade Littler (seventh-round pick of Calgary Flames) are also candidates.

At the back it's EJ Emery, Andrew Strathmann and Jayden Jubenvill.

Emery, a 6-foot-1 right shot defenseman, could end up in the first or second round of the 2024 NHL Draft. Emery is an elite skater and uses that to shut down opposing rushers, much like former UND defenseman Derek Forbort.

Strathmann, a 6-foot-4 left-shooting defenseman, was selected in the fourth round by the Columbus Blue Jackets last summer. He has great talents on the offensive side. Strathmann has seven goals and 35 points in 44 games. He returned to the USHL this season to try to round out the defensive side of the game. Despite his smaller stature, he plays with an edge and will make big hits. However, he has been suspended five times by the USHL this season and will have to eliminate that play at the college level.

Jubenvill, a left-shooting defender of 1.80 meters, is no longer in the juniors, so he is guaranteed to come too. He has 25 points in 62 games for Dubuque in the USHL and could be an under-the-radar pickup. He's not overly dynamic, but is a Colton Poolman-style defender whose points usually come from shutting down rushes and driving up pucks.

UND won't be bringing as many players out of the transfer portal as it did last season.

But the Fighting Hawks will almost certainly look to boost their team through the portal as they will have championship aspirations next season.

First, UND will have to decide whether to appoint Owen McLaughlin as a center or winger next season.

McLaughlin is one of UND's most dynamic players. He scored 39 points as a sophomore and is 46 shy of 100 as a junior, something that is quite unusual.

But his inability to win face-offs became a problem at the end of the season. He finished with just 43.2 percent. Over the past two months it was at 33.1 percent. He went 3-for-13 against Michigan in the regional game. UND couldn't use him on defensive zone draws and that hurt UND's possession numbers.

As a team, UND finished 29th nationally in draws, which was much lower than normal.

It may not be a coincidence that Colorado College and Omaha, the NCHC's top two faceoff teams, were the two teams that gave UND the most trouble this season.

UND played six teams that were worse in the faceoff than themselves: St. Cloud State, Denver, Minnesota, Bemidji State, Miami and Minnesota Duluth. The Fighting Hawks were 14-2-2 against those teams. They were 12-10 against teams that were better at spotting.

Berg finished at 56 percent, a very good clip, but UND's second-line center needs to be much higher than 43.2 percent.

Options at the second-line center are Boisvert and/or picking up a transfer.

There will be a flood of players entering the portal this week, but there are already two strong centermen in their RIT leading scorer Carter Wilkie, who took more faceoffs than anyone in college hockey this season (1,044), and Alaska forward Harrison Israels, who won at a 58 percent clip while scoring 20 goals.

The list is guaranteed to grow as the week progresses.

UND can also try to add size up front.

Some of the best forwards are little Blake (if he returns), McLaughlin, Swanson and Jayden Perron. It loses some size now that Johannes leaves.

So if UND picks up a forward in the portal, expect him to have some size.

UND has a promising defensive corps, but it is young and the Fighting Hawks could strengthen their depth there as they look to make a run next season.

Pyke was unable to play in UND's NCAA Tournament game against Michigan on Friday, and the Fighting Hawks played essentially just five defensemen. Benoit, the sixth defenseman, played only 3:15. UND seemed to catch up in the third period.

UND may want to add a veteran on the back end. It can't afford an injury to potentially cost a championship when the Fighting Hawks appear loaded.

In goal it all depends on whether Persson stays or signs.

If he stays, UND would have to work with Persson, Hobie Hedquist and Kaleb Johnson.

If he goes, the Fighting Hawks will have to transfer because their lone goalie, Caleb Heil, is still a junior in high school and not ready to come to campus.

Whether Persson returns or UND lands a transfer, Hedquist believes the workload will increase after a solid freshman season.