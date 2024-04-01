Three named NWCA Scholar All-Americans





PISCATAWAY, NJ Three Rutgers student-athletes wrestle John Poznański , Yaraslau Slavikouski And Anthony White – were named 2024 NCAA Division I Men's Scholar All-Americans, announced by the National Wrestling Coaches Association (NWCA). It marks the third Scholars All-America selection for Poznanski and Slavikouski, and the second consecutive recognition for White. To qualify, respective student-athletes must demonstrate success both in the classroom and on the mat. All three Scarlet Knights represented the program in the postseason, with Poznanski and Slavikouski both competing at the NCAA Wrestling Championships last month in Kansas City, Missouri. Slavikouski became the second heavyweight in program history and the first in 60 years to earn All-America status following his seventh-place finish at the national tournament. Poznanski, a three-time national qualifier and 2021 NCAA All-American, finished last season with 17 wins and a team-high seven tech falls. Poznanski wrestled to a seventh-place finish at the 2024 Big Ten Wrestling Championships in College Park, Maryland, and recorded three victories at this year's NCAA Championships to advance to the Round of 12. The Colonia, New Jersey native earned Academic All- Big Ten recognition last month for the third time in his collegiate career. Slavikouski shined in his first season at Rutgers after arriving as a graduate transfer from Harvard, recording 19 wins in 2023-2024. Slavikouski finished fourth at the Big Tens and earned the No. 13 seed at last month's national tournament, where he posted five wins and became an NCAA All-American for the first time in his collegiate career. With his seventh-place finish, Slavikouski became the first heavyweight since Edward Scharer (1964) to earn All-America laurels for the Scarlet Knights. Slavikouski also earned NWCA All-America honors twice during his time with the Crimson. White collected NWCA All-America status for the second consecutive season after finishing with 10 wins as RU's 165-pound starter. White competed at the Big Ten Championships last month and was named a 2024 Academic All-Big Ten selection for the second time since arriving “On the Banks.” Rutgers completed another successful season, finishing at No. 14 in the final NWCA Coaches Poll and producing multiple All-Americans for the eighth time in nine seasons under head coach Scott Goodale . Dylan Shawver (133) and Yaraslau Slavikouski (HWT) finished seventh in their respective weight classes at the 2024 NCAA Wrestling Championships as Rutgers has now produced at least one All-American in 10 of the past 11 years. Eight Scarlet Knights qualified for the national championships, the most since all 10 starters qualified in 2016. RU also finished sixth at the 2024 Big Ten Wrestling Championships, including an individual title from Shawver, seven conference place winners and 87.5 team points – its best team finish since 2016. Rutgers finished 12-5 during the dual season and earned a final No. 14 ranking in the NWCA Coaches Poll – its 12th top-25 finish in the poll under Goodale. The Scarlet Knights once again finished in the top six in national home attendance as they averaged more than 4,000 per home dual in 2023-2024. Twelve student-athletes earned Winter Academic All-Big Ten recognition, while three individuals – Slavikouski, John Poznański And Anthony White – were named NWCA Scholar All-Americans.

