RCB vs LSG, IPL 2024: Bengaluru coach Andy Flower hopes top-order batsmen will fire soon





Head coach Andy Flower on Monday admitted that Royal Challengers Bengalurus' top batsmen have not been hitting the mark and hoped they would find their rhythm sooner rather than later. Apart from Virat Kohli, who has made two fifties in three matches in IPL 2024 so far, others like skipper Faf du Plessis, Glenn Maxwell, Cameron Green and Rajat Patidar were not among the points for RCB. Our top five batsmen are yet to fire. Big scores are on offer at Chinnaswamy. So once our big batsmen start scoring runs, I think we will see some of those big scores. I have absolutely no doubt about that, Flower said during his press conference ahead of RCB's match against Lucknow Super Giants on Tuesday. Over the last two matches, the Chinnaswamy Stadium pitch has offered some grip to the bowlers, especially in the first innings. Flower also expected to see a song that maintains its character during Tuesday's game. ALSO READ: BCCI invites IPL owners to an informal meeting in Ahmedabad on April 16 To be honest, I expect the field to be decent tomorrow night. A few nights ago we scored 184 here and that was chased in 17 overs. So big scores are offered and especially because the location is slightly smaller. The ball also travels here on the field, Flower said. Unlike Chepauk for the Chennai Super Kings or Wankhede Stadium for Mumbai Indians, the Chinnaswamy is not exactly a happy hunting ground for the Royal Challengers. Of the 84 matches they have played here, RCB have won 40 and lost 41 matches, while three others ended without a result. Flower took that statistic into account. What we really need to do is figure out when to attack and when to defend. This is undoubtedly a difficult place to defend, especially when the dew comes. But we don't want the coin toss to be a big factor. We want to be in control of all our skills and our tactics. We have to get that right, he added.

