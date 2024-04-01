



The stock market is crashing, head coach and Federal Reserve Chairman Dabo Swifty announced ahead of Clemson's upcoming spring game. After last November's win over Notre Dame, Dabo told the cameras, “If Clemson has a stock, you better buy everything you can buy right now!” Over the next few weeks, hundreds of millions of shares of Clemson football were purchased at a high price. Thanks to inflation caused by off-season concerns, buyers have become fearful and are selling their stocks, leading to a sharp decline in the national economy. Sway seemed to take after one viral meme in his response to accusations that he is responsible for the failure of the American economy. He expressed his frustrations in a typically passionate manner: I mean, I don't know what you want me to say. Football is a team game? No. It's not a team game; I've done my part. These players are terrible. I've come up with a good plan, but these kids can't execute it. Everyone says: no excuses no, I have 22 excuses, 11 for my offense, 11 for my defense. Hell, (Garrett) Riley gets half of his play calling from Madden rookie mode. I mean, that guy is just no good. When asked about the chances of a bounce-back season, Swisha said: Do we have a chance next year? No. We just lost four games, and now you think we can take the lead? No. It just wasn't a football school. He continued to speak out about specific players and positions. We've been making plays for Cade (Klubnik) like he's going to play like Peyton's crazy Manning, and instead he goes out and plays like his brother Cooper. We simply can't do anything about that. Our red zone defense is like Oprah: you get a touchdown, you get a touchdown, you get a touchdown. It's terrible. When asked if there was anything positive for the near future, Swashbuckler emphasized the importance of recruitment in the coming years, as well as the teams' togetherness during difficult times. We tried to recruit bigger and better players to play for us, but they all went to good schools. I know we need better players; I understand. I depend on some of Rick Pitino's guys when I need to, but I'm not going to jail for these kids. The expectations of the players are still high. I hear them in the locker room talking like, 'We were a team, we got this, we were in this together. Like, I don't. I'm out of here. This team is terrible. As a side note, Clemson's spring game is scheduled for Saturday, April 6 at 1:00 PM and will be played at Memorial Stadium. This article is satire as part of The Tigers April Fools issue, The Kitten. This story was written for comedic purposes and contains no verifiable truth.

