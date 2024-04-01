“Tennis is in good hands,” said Sinner's coach Cahill

Darren Cahill, coach of Italian Jannik Sinner, believes his player and Carlos Alcaraz have ensured tennis is in good hands following Roger Federer's retirement. (David GRAY)

Jannik Sinner's third victory of the year at the Miami Open on Sunday will lift the Italian to number two in the world and has convinced his coach, Darren Cahill, that tennis will deliver exciting battles at the top for years to come.

Roger Federer has retired, Rafael Nadal is struggling with injuries and 36-year-old Novak Djokovic is entering the twilight of his career, but Cahill, Andre Agassi's former Australian coach, believes the 22-year-old Sinner's rivalry with the Spaniard Carlos Alcaraz ensures a bright future for the sport.

“He's going to play a sport he loves and do it at the highest level – and he loves every part of his life right now. So he appreciates every moment that happens to him,” Cahill told reporters after Sinner's straight. set victory over Bulgarian Grigor Dimitrov in the final at Hard Rock Stadium.

“But he also keeps his feet on the ground, knowing that it's just a sport. It's just a tennis match. And besides, he enjoys his life, even though he is professional in everything he does. He's a normal guy of 22 years.” .

So there is a lot to learn from him, a lot of good things to learn from both him and Carlos. I think they're very similar in a lot of meaningful ways and that's why I think tennis is in good hands right now with players like those two and many other players coming through who will carry the torch through a generation that we've seen so much over the last twenty years were fortunate to have endured.

“It is important that these types of sports people come along.”

Cahill, who coached Australian former world number one Lleyton Hewitt and worked with Andy Murray, says while the future looks bright, it would be wrong to make comparisons between Sinner and Alcaraz and the previous generation.

But he believes the new wave of talent is benefiting from the methods used by Federer, Nadal and Djokovic.

“What they have been able to achieve for so many years is remarkable and I don't think we will ever see that domination again, whatever happens,” the Australian said.

“It was remarkable how they pushed the boundaries of the game and made everyone more professional and made everyone play better. What you see now with the players coming through is a direct result of their professionalism, of the teams they put together .” together, the way they have tried to bring out every bit of improvement in each of their games.”

– Sinner 'plays a 10' –

Cahill works with Sinner's Italian coach, Simone Vagnozzi, as part of a large support team and these structures flow directly from the 'Big Three' approach to tennis.

“They have big teams, they go from the physio to the mental coach, to a few tennis coaches now, to a fitness trainer,” Cahill said.

“But I wouldn't start comparing what Carlos or Jannik or Holger (Rune) or these types of players do with the generation before. Because I think that's unfair.

“They need time to establish themselves, but the level is high and it is a good level. But they need to win a lot more before you compare it to those guys.”

Cahill said there is no doubt that Sinner's form – with three tournament wins in the first three months of the season, starting with the Australian Open in January – is excellent and he believes he will continue to improve.

“Where he is right now, he's playing a 10,” Cahill said. “You can't sugarcoat it. He's playing great and his level (in Miami) was fantastic. But he can get better.

“You evolve, you get a little bit older, a little bit stronger, a little bit faster, a little bit smarter, all those things are going to come into play.

“We worked on improving his serve, improving his transition game, his slice backhand to use as a transition shot, direction on his forehand and return of serve.

“But credit where it's due: he's playing great tennis right now.”

love/etc