MSU hockey exits the NCAA tournament oh-so painfully, but with momentum

MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo. Right now, it would have been so much better for the Michigan States hockey team if the opponent had been anyone else.

It could have been a little less. Different, at least. The pain isn't that visceral, layered with the feeling that beating a team four times in a season, especially your rival, should be enough to keep them from ending your season.

Perhaps MSU's 5-2 loss to Michigan on Sunday night in an NCAA tournament regional final in suburban St. Louis is a good time for people to realize that this hockey rivalry is unlikely to be definitive winners for years to come. will yield. and losers. Only games, followed by more games. Joy and heartbreak. But nothing to really brag about. MSU will win its share. The Spartans won two Big Ten titles this season, largely due to their success against Michigan. The Wolverines will win big, too, heading back to the Frozen Four, in part because they put up a mind-boggling 12 seconds in the third period on Sunday, 12 seconds when the Spartans weren't at their best.

MSU players would trade all their wins against Michigan for this championship thriller from last week's Big Ten tournament at Munn Ice Arena.

Absolutely, said MSU sophomore Tierman Shoudy as he sat dejectedly at his locker Sunday evening.

While seeing your rival at your expense only exacerbates the pain, the pain the Spartans felt in that locker room came more from the knowledge that it was over and that they had fallen short at something they were good enough for, as it turned out .

The story of this MSU hockey season is not how it ended. It's what started.

And it's about what was accomplished just two years after the Spartans ended their season four weeks earlier with an 8-0 loss to Michigan, capping a miserable 15-game losing streak that led to a coaching change.

Sure, Sunday's loss left some meat on the bone, fuel for the offseason, for next season, where the arbitrariness of the sport, compounded by a single-elimination NCAA Tournament, may or may not break MSU's hearts again .

But this team did not leave many firsts for their successors:

Big Ten champions. Check.Big Ten tournament champions. Check again.No. 1 seed in the NCAA tournament. That too. An NCAA tournament win. Finished.

This particular group will forever be cherished for the way they played, how much they won and for the way they made people feel again. For young fans, it was a feeling they had never known.

Amid the Spartans' sadness on Sunday, it was also a time to finally reflect, get away from the talk of process and enjoy the results a little.

“I didn't recognize that properly during the year,” MSU coach Adam Nightingale said. It's always more on to the next (thing). Now that the season is over, there's some time to think. When I just talk to the boys afterwards, I think it's quite arrogant to think I have the words to help them feel better. This one definitely hurts.

But I do think (if) you take a step back, we were in first place wire-to-wire (in the Big Ten). And that is not easy in our conference, with the youngest (team). We have 18 guys, freshmen or sophomores, coming back. And you think about that.

That thought is as fun for people to chew on as the season was. Because this doesn't seem like a one-off event at all. This team had as many young stars as older ones. This seems to be just the beginning.

The beginning of a revival, I should say. This isn't the start of something that hasn't been done in decades. Nachtegalen's reflection and appreciation for what is happening went deeper than the present on Sunday, with a nod to the late Ron Mason. Nightingale's second team stirred something in the fanbase. But it was there to be miserable.

We just had to step up and put a product on ice that people were excited about, Nightingale said. That's a testament to our guys. Because I think they're doing it the right way, not just in the games, but we see them doing it in practice, we see it in the weight room, in the classroom and in the community. I think that's really important, especially in a world where it's very confusing for players right now: what is it about me and what do I get? And (here) it's not about you, it's about the team.

We have a lot of momentum. But we're not there yet.

There is still a level to reach, there is no doubt about that. But they were good enough to win it this year. And they realized that sometime deep into the season, senior Nico Muller said.

It was always the goal, Muller said. It just became more real. It's just a shame that we came up short now. They'll get there, 100% (they will) with the guys in here.

If a few pucks had bounced differently on Sunday, if they had avoided a few mistakes or if perhaps they hadn't tried to beat a very talented team for the fifth time in one season, they might have already been there.

As much as it stings right now, you just have to try to look to the future and use this to motivate you all summer long, Sophomore forward Karsen Dorwart, I hope you can come back.

