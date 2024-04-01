Winn and Harmon named to Team USA for World Championships





Current Knights defenseman, Haley Winn , and former Clarkson standout Savannah Harmon will represent the United States at the World Championships later this month, while the city of Utica, New York, will host the International Ice Hockey Federation's 2024 Women's World Championship. Winn and Harmon will join (but now opposite) Clarkson's current defenseman, Nicole Gosling and alumni, Jamie Lee Rattray, Erin Ambrose, Renata Fast, & Ella Shelton for Team Canada, and presumably Michaela Pejzlová for Team CZECHIA The Womans Worlds, scheduled for April 3-14, 2024, is a 29-match round-robin and then knockout round event, featuring the best women's hockey players from around the world. Host locations for the tournament include the Adirondack Bank Center and the Utica University Nexus Center. Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased at EmpireStateTix.com. The 10-team tournament features Canada in Group A with the Czech Republic, Finland, Switzerland and the host United States, while Group B includes China, Denmark, Germany, Japan and Sweden. . For full coverage including the schedule and results, visit Women's worlds The USA has won the gold medal in all 22 IIHF Women's World Championships and has won gold in six of the last eight tournaments (2013, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2019, 2023). The U.S. has captured the title and won the top prize at the IIHF Women's World Championship 10 times, most recently in 2023, beating Canada 6-3 on its way to the gold medal. Canada opens the Women's World Cup against Finland on April 4 and will take on Switzerland on April 5 and the Czech Republic on April 7 before concluding the preliminary round against its rivals from the United States on April 8. In 22 appearances at the IIHF Women's World Championship, Canada has captured 12 gold medals (1990, 1992, 1994, 1997, 1999, 2000, 2001, 2004, 2007, 2012, 2021, 2022), in addition to nine silver medals (2005, 2008, 2009 , 2011, 2013, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2023) and one bronze (2019). USA Worlds roster Team Canada roster

