PCB chief meets cricket team in Kakul amid reported furor over Shaheen's comments – Sports

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Mohsin Naqvi on Monday met the national cricket team currently participating in a fitness camp in Kakul, amid a controversy over comments attributed to Shaheen Shah Afridi in an official statement.

An eventful week after the PCB reorganized the national selection committee, culminated a day ago with the return of Babar Azam as the team's white-ball skipper, replacing Shaheen.

According to a PCB statement on the matter, Shaheen said he was looking forward to playing under Babar again. It was an absolute honor to captain the Pakistan National Cricket Team, he said in the PCB statement.

As a team player, it is my duty to support our captain, Babar Azam. I have played under his captaincy and have nothing but respect for him, he had said.

However, a source close to Shaheen denied that he had signed the statement that implied a harmonious handover of the top job. The source added that Afridi resented being replaced after taking charge of just one Twenty20 series.

This is not Shaheen's statement and he has contacted PCB to clarify the matter, the source said AFP. Shaheen will meet PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi on Monday to clarify the matter, the source said.

In the meantime, ESPN cricinfo reported that Shaheen was furious over the statement attributed to him and was about to make a statement to that effect, but the PCB held emergency talks with him.

The report added that Shaheen did not contribute to that [PCB] explanation at all.

Amid the uncertain situation, PCB chief Naqvi visited the national team in Kakul to inspect their training and expressed his gratitude to the Pakistan Army for organizing the fitness camp.

I am very inspired by the incredible dedication and cheerful mood of the national team players, Naqvi said in a post on X.

A statement from PCB said he was in touch with the players and personally commended them for their dedication and active participation in the camp.

He also expressed his satisfaction with the players' enthusiasm and dedication to improve their fitness.

Besides the meeting with the players, Chairman PCB also held a meeting with the selection committee to discuss the team selection ahead of the New Zealand T20I series. The meeting was also attended by Captain Babar Azam. Chairman PCB also took the members into confidence about the developments made by the board regarding the appointment of head coach, the PCB said.

The PCB selectors agonized over who would be Pakistan's next captain despite Shaheen having no intention of giving up the armband after one series in charge, a 4-1 Twenty20 thrashing in New Zealand in January this year .

According to the PCB, it was not Shaheen's failure against the Black Caps but his history of injuries that could lead to the pacers' unavailability in the future, a reason that made the selection committee replace him with Babar as skipper.

But as 29 Pakistani hopefuls, including Babar and Shaheen, have been toiling at a fitness camp at the country's premier military academy in Kakul since Tuesday, the selectors, it emerged, had kept Shaheen in the dark about developments regarding the captain .

In the meantime, they had offered the role to Babar, who had set his conditions too strict for him to take up the mantle again. Dawns understanding. That forced the PCB to send the selectors to Kakul to meet Babar, who, according to sources, demanded captaincy of all three formats, full authority as skipper and a lenient hand from the board in case of failure.

The PCB's final decision suggested that it was giving in to the terms of Babar, who was still not confirmed as Test captain.