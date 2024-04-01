In the run-up to Paris, Ayhika hopes for a TOPS boost

Asian Games doubles bronze medalist Ayhika Mukherjee, who played a key role at the 2024 World Team Table Tennis Championships and has a strong chance of making it to the Paris Olympics in the women's team event, hopes to quickly find a place in the Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS), of which she is still missing. Ranked No. 2 in singles in the domestic rankings, Ayhika has achieved a number of positive results at international level in recent months. (REUTERS)

Ayhika is the only member of the Indian contingent at the team Worlds in Busan, both men's and women's teams made it to the Round of 16 which paved the way for the team's first ever Olympic qualification through the world rankings which is not part of the TOPS core or development list. Which, considering her performance in the tournament (she won four of her six singles matches, including against Chinese world No. 1 Sun Yingsha), apart from a few other notable results in recent months, makes it even more striking.

The TOPS core list has three table tennis players (Sharath Kamal, G Sathiyan and Manika Batra), while the development list has eight. Among them are five women: Sreeja Akula, Archana Kamath, Diya Chitale, Swastika Ghosh and Yashaswini Ghorpade. Ghosh and Ghorpade were not part of the five-member women's team at the World Cup.

The Paris Olympics are not far away and I have a good chance to be part of the team. I wish and would request TOPS to consider including me in the list,” said Ayhika. Especially taking into account my recent performances over the past few months, my national ranking and improved international results.

Ayhika is ranked second in singles in the domestic rankings and has achieved some positive results at international level in recent months. At the Team World Championship in February, she was a central figure in the Indian women's team's encouraging and Olympic victory, beating some higher-ranked players with her deceptive play, capped by the stunning win over Sun. Teaming up with Sutirtha Mukherjee, who is also not part of TOPS and was not picked for the Worlds team, Ayhika claimed a historic bronze in doubles at the Hangzhou Asian Games last year, the first by an Indian table tennis pair at the prestigious continental event.

Although the teams for the Paris Games in July-August have yet to be announced, Ayhika has a good chance of being chosen in the three-man squad given her recent revival in singles and doubles (unlike in the team worlds, team events In addition to the four singles matches, the Olympic Games will also include a doubles match.

I think because of the kind of performances she has given in the last six to seven months, it is high time that she is included in TOPS,” said Soumyadeep Roy, who coaches both Ayhika and Sutirtha. In particular, the way Ayhika performed at the World Cup was one of the main architects of the team doing so well overall. I believe that both Ayhika and Sutirtha deserve the support to continue their good work.

Like Sutirtha, Ayhika was part of TOPS a few years ago but has since been dropped. TOPS, which finances its athletes' training, competition, equipment and coaching costs in addition to providing a monthly stipend, periodically reviews its rosters.

Without support from that cause, Ayhika is largely left to fend for herself. She has received financial help from a private sponsor (the Dhanuka Dhunseri group, which also supports the Soumyadeep Poulomi TT Academy, where the Mukherjees train) in recent months, but Roy said this can only play a limited role in helping her to compete in as many matches as possible. to make events possible in the current expensive WTT circuit.

Ayhika's participation in international tournaments has increased since the Asian Games feat. This year, besides the Worlds team, Ayhika has competed in tournaments in Doha, Goa and Beirut, where she defeated Sreeja to reach the singles quarter-finals in a WTT Feeder tournament. At the WTT Doha Contender, she and Sutirtha, the world number 14 in doubles, reached the doubles semi-finals.

It's sometimes a bit of a challenge when it comes to financing as I travel a lot more for tournaments now. I need to continue playing many international tournaments to improve my world ranking, said Ayhika, currently ranked No. 135 in the world in singles. Recently a foundation decided to support me, but I think I need more support for my international travels and other matters, for which TOPS is very important.