



The Riley County Police Department released a report last week showing a significant difference in crime events during Fake Pattys Day and K-State home football games.

The RCPD's Criminal Intelligence Unit prepared the comprehensive report, which found that Fake Pattys Day averages 35.7 crime reports within a two-block radius of Aggieville, based on data from 2017 to 2019 and again from 2022 to 2024.

Home football match weekends showed an average of 6.2 reports, based on data from 2021 to 2023. RCPD Director Brian Peete said the department released the report so the public could gauge how these numbers differ. If you are on the other side of the issue and are responsible for the safety of the individuals who are there, as well as the protection of property and the safety of the individuals who are exposed to what happens on Fake Patty's Day, then you look at it through a completely different lens, Peete said. Some have scrutinized RCPD for its response to Fake Patty's Day. Earlier this month, Peete called the event a blight on the community and said he doesn't want to stop businesses from making money, but that Manhattan's economy is so diverse that there is no need for the behavior associated with the unsanctioned event is accompanied. To me, it's not necessarily worth it as a culmination of the fighting and when it comes to the safety of our officers, and that's the main thing I'm advocating for, Peete said. The comparison report is available on the RCPD website. Peete says he will submit a responsible budget request to the law council Peete said he approaches the upcoming budget cycle mindful of the courts' current, more conservative desire to maintain a lean budget. Peete told KMAN Thursday about the upcoming budget-building process, which will take shape in April. Budgets have increased every year since 2020, when the Council for Rights kept spending flat due to uncertainty amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Last year, the Riley County Law Board approved a 6.5% spending increase. Last year the increase was approximately 8.5%. In 2021, the board approved a 3.5% increase. Peete said RCPD staff have done a lot of homework internally, looking at the allocation of funds and how RCPD attracts new staff. It is untenable, and I believe irresponsible, for law enforcement agencies to take advantage of the current situation and continue to outbid each other on salaries and benefits, he said. If you want to protect the community, you serve the community and you also want to take care of their pockets. Peete said RCPD plans to make a very responsible request for the 2025 budget and will seek grant opportunities where possible. He did not provide a specific budget number for 2025 Our legal council members are stewards and representative of our community, Peete said. To me it's a spit in the eye when we ignore what they see and what they bring. While Peete acknowledged there may be room for negotiations on whatever RCPD presents, he said he doesn't expect a political back-and-forth in response to the request. The formal approval of the budget will take place in June.

