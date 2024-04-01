Sports
Want to keep winning at tennis? You may be seeing more images every second, scientists say | Neuroscience
If you've wondered why your partner always beats you at tennis or one kid always crushes the other at Fortnite, it seems there's more to it than pure physical prowess.
Some people can effectively see more images per second than others, research shows, meaning they are naturally better at spotting or tracking fast-moving objects like tennis balls.
The speed at which our brains can distinguish between different visual signals is known as temporal resolution and influences the speed at which we can respond to changes in our environment.
Previous studies have suggested that animals with high visual temporal resolution are often fast-living species, such as predators. Human research has also suggested that this property tends to decline as we age, temporarily diminishing after intense exercise. However, it was not clear how much this varies between people of the same age.
One way to measure this property is to identify the point at which a person stops perceiving a flickering light and instead sees it as a steady or stationary light. Clinton Haarlem, a PhD candidate at Trinity College Dublin, and his colleagues tested this in 80 men and women between the ages of 18 and 35, and found a wide variation in the threshold at which this happened.
The research, published in Plos Onefound that some people reported a light source as constant when it was actually flashing about 35 times per second, while others could still detect flashes at a rate of more than 60 times per second.
This is still far from the temporal resolution of peregrine falcons, which can process about 100 visual frames per second.
Haarlem said: We think that people who see flicker more often essentially have access to slightly more visual information per time frame than people on the lower end of the spectrum.
Professor Kevin Mitchell, a neurobiologist at Trinity College Dublin who oversaw the research, said: Because we only have access to our own subjective experiences, we can naively expect everyone else to perceive the world in the same way we do. This study characterizes such a difference. Some people really do seem to see the world faster than others.
The study also found that visual temporal resolution within individuals appeared to be relatively stable over time, and there was little difference between men and women.
Although it is not yet clear how such variation could affect our daily lives, Haarlem suspects that elite athletes and professional gamers may have above-average visual temporal resolution.
We believe that individual differences in perceptual speed may become apparent in high-speed situations where one must locate or track fast-moving objects, such as in ball sports, or in situations where visual scenes change rapidly, such as in competitive gaming. he said.
They may have an advantage over others before they've even picked up a racket and hit a tennis ball, or grabbed a controller and jumped into some fantasy world online.
An open question is to what extent this property is trainable. Although people's reaction times can improve with practice, this is thought to be related to how long it takes them to respond to something after their brains visually perceive it.
Haarlem said: This is more like the information coming in to begin with.
At this stage we don't really know much about where this variation comes from and what it is related to. It may have to do with our eyes, or it may have to do with the brain's filtering of information.
