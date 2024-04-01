Ancona, St. Clair Shores native, named top female high school hockey player in the state – Macomb Daily

The 2023-2024 Miss Hockey award in Michigan fell to someone who always dreamed of being declared the winner.

Sofie Ancona, who has been skating since she first enrolled in the St. Clair Shores Learn to Skate program at the age of three, was honored by the Michigan Girls High School Hockey League this season.

My coach called me and told me I won, Ancona said. It had been an end goal for me for a while and knowing that I won it was a literal dream come true. I've worked so hard to be where I am today and to be recognized for my achievements will always feel incredible.

The award is presented annually to the best female hockey player in Michigan. It recognizes the athlete who best encompasses the qualities of leadership, teamwork and sportsmanship.

Ancona had that and more, scoring 48 goals with 25 assists in just 25 games this season at University Liggett in Grosse Pointe Woods. Before that, she played in an age group on the SCS boys team, which she first joined when she was five. She eventually moved on to the SCS Saints girls team. She played one year of AAA for Little Caesars, where she won a state championship. She eventually took a step back to play Tier 2 with the Saints, which also gave her time to play soccer.

With Liggett, she won back-to-back state titles, one of which she won MVP.

Before she put up Gretzky-like numbers, it was uncertain whether she would play at all this season. Ancona tore her ACL and MCL just two games into the spring of her junior year while playing football, a setback she had experienced once before, having previously torn an ACL in eighth grade while playing basketball.

But the injuries never stopped her. Ancona finished her hockey career as a two-year captain with a first-team all-state selection and an honorable mention, a league leading scorer and two all-Catholic selections. Ancona won three state championships with Liggett.

Of course, she added her most prestigious award yet with the Miss Hockey win.

No matter what I went through to get here, my love for the game remained stable and that is what pushed me to be so successful this season, Ancona said. I couldn't have done this without my teammates being there to push me on and off the ice over the years, and my coaches who have helped me grow as a player and person over the years.

It's great to have such a great community behind me to support me through my ups and downs. And of course, without hard work and determination, I wouldn't be at the level I am today due to my injuries and past. I always do extra work before and after practice shooting pucks and training.

Ancona also thanked her surgeon, Dr. Hinz, who she worked with through the Associated Orthopedics of Detroit, Josh Halas, who was her physical therapist at David Gilboe Physical Therapy, and her trainer, Nick Parkinson, from the Return to Sport program through Henry. Ford.

“They have all given me the opportunity to continue playing sports and perform at a high level both physically and mentally,” she said.

Despite playing in multiple sports, she has two all-state honorable mentions in football. Ancona hopes her future will be on the ice instead of the field. She is most interested in heading to the East Coast to play NCAA Division III hockey.

Winning Miss Hockey is a great ending to my high school career and an opening to continue playing at the next level.