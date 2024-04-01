University of Minnesota Athletics

Sports
The veterans Jaxon Nelson And Bryce Brodzinski of the No. 2 seed Golden Gophers (23-11-5 overall) started the day with the first two goals until the Terriers (28-9-2 overall) responded. BU, the No. 2 overall seed, scored three times in the second period and scored a pair of empty-net goals to end the season for Minnesota.
It was a defensive battle between the historic rivals at the start of the regional final, with the teams skating back and forth without a whistle for nearly six minutes. Minnesotans Justen Close had to be sharp as BU increased its forecheck, giving the Maroon and Gold a chance to go to work and setting up the game's opening score at 7:19. Brodzinski got the puck behind the net and slid a pass to Nelson in the right circle, who turned and fired an off-balance shot that fooled the Terriers' netminder, giving the Gophers a 1-0 lead. BU pushed back over the next three minutes, testing Close with five shots, all of which were deflected.
Brodzinski stayed on the attack and doubled Minnesota's margin with 2:13 left in the first period. Rhett Pitlick intercepted a clearing attempt by the Terriers and found the stick of the fifth-year senior, who fired a shot past the goalie from the left faceoff point. The Gophers were unable to hold the two-goal lead until intermission when BU got on the scoreboard 14 seconds later to close the gap to 2-1 after 20 minutes of action.
The top-seeded Terriers stepped up their attack early in the second stanza, scoring twice in the opening six minutes to turn a one-goal deficit into a 3–2 lead. Minnesota weathered the storm and regained its composure in the middle of the frame, maintaining possession in the offensive zone. Lucas Mittelstadt skated to the goal line before throwing a pass Brody Lamb at the back door where his first shot was stopped. Aaron Huglen stood on the sidewalk and kicked the puck against his stick before burying the tying goal at 9:20.
Nelson almost scored his second goal of the night when he went in on a partial breakaway that was saved less than two minutes later. The Gophers continued to pressure the BU defense, leading to opportunities from every line, but it was the Terriers who broke the tie with 4:24 remaining in the period on a try from an acute angle near the goal line.
Coming out of the locker room on a mission, Minnesota opened the final frame and increased the pace of the action. Close and the defense held their ground to stop any BU rushes and gave the team a chance to move the puck up the ice. After Close made a save with seven minutes to play, Nelson stole the puck at his defensive blue line and attacked during a 2-on-1 with Brodzinski. Nelson waited patiently for the BU defender and made a perfect pass to his classmate. The puck jumped over Brodzinski's stick and the potential tying bid had to wait.
With the favorable crowd behind them after forcing a late icing on the cake, the Gophers pulled their goalie for an extra attacker. The Terriers managed to find the empty net on the other side of the rink and placed a second one in the empty cage, sealing the victory, 6-3.
Remarkable
Nelson celebrated his 24th birthday with his third goal of the regional, 11th in the past eight games, and was named to the NCAA Sioux Falls Regional All-Tournament Team…The Magnolia, Minnesota native has posted 11 NCAA Tournament points in 11 career appearances, with a point in eight of the appearances, totaling five goals and six assists… Brodzinski provided the primary assist on all three Nelson goals this weekend, boosting his career-high points total to 36, tying for the team's season lead… It was his ninth multi-point game of the season with his 22nd helper and 14th goal… Brodzinski now has 12 career points in 11 NCAA Tournament games, scoring five and seven assists… Huglen scored his 13th goal this year, seven of which have come in the last ten games, finding the back of the net in the NCAA tournament three years in a row… Sam Rinzel recorded his team-leading 26th assist on the opening goal…Pitlick tied the team's overall lead with 36 points with his 17th assist this year…Mittelstadt became the 10th Minnesota player to reach 20 points, thanks to his 18th assist, and has seven points through his previous seven games… The sophomore has recorded four points in two career outings against BU in the NCAA Tournament… Lamb posted the 15th assist of the season and increased his point total to 27… Close ended his Gophers career by making 32 saves Saturday … The Gophers fall to 62-42 all-time in their 41 trips to the NCAA tournament, more wins than any other college hockey program on the national stage.
Next one
Minnesota turns its attention to the 2024-25 season after finishing this season with a 23-11-5 record and its fourth straight winning appearance in the NCAA Tournament.
