Cricket World Cup 2019 final: Marais Erasmus starts after error in final that cost Black Caps loss against England
England's Ben Stokes reacts after diving to gain ground during the 2019 Cricket World Cup final. Photo / Getty
Retired umpire Marais Erasmus has exposed two key mistakes made in the 2019 Cricket World Cup final, which the Black Caps lost to England on a boundary count.
Erasmus featured for the last time in the middle in New Zealand's three-wicket defeat to Australia at Hagley Oval last month. But it was another more famous Black Caps loss that he is known for.
Erasmus and fellow referee Kumar Dharmasena made the crucial decision in the final of the 2019 final to award England six points when a throw from Martin Guptill's outfield hit Ben Stoke's bat as he dived to his crease and delivered the ball to sent the border.
However, replays later showed that the England batsmen had not crossed for the second run and that they should have been awarded only five runs for the bizarre incident.
England needed three runs from the two balls, resulting in two runs, two run outs and a draw. They eventually won on a count back boundary as the Super Over also ended in a draw.
The next morning I opened the door of my hotel room on the way to breakfast and Kumar opened his door at the same time and he said: Did you see that we made a huge mistake? Erasmus told it Daily telegram.
Then I got to know it. But at the moment on the field we just said six, you know, communicated with each other, six, six, it's six that didn't realize that they hadn't crossed, that it hadn't been picked up. That is it.
Stokes quickly apologized to the Black Caps on the pitch and followed up after the match, suggesting he might have to spend the rest of my life saying sorry for the extra runs he called a coincidence.
Playing against New Zealand is always a good event, they are good lads. I will spend the rest of my life apologizing to Kane. It was written in the stars that it would happen for us, the England all-rounder said at the time. Old teammate James Anderson later claimed that Stokes had asked the referees to overturn the decision and remove the boundary from England's score.
Erasmus told it Telegraph he actually regrets another mistake in the final: giving out Ross Taylor LBW in the New Zealand innings. Taylor was dismissed for 15 off 31 balls when Mark Wood hit him on the pads in the 33rd over, leaving New Zealand 141 for four, although replays showed the ball would have missed the top of the stump.
It was just too high, but they had burned their review. That was my only mistake in the whole seven weeks and after that I was so disappointed because it would have been an absolute turnaround if I had gone through the whole World Cup without making a mistake and obviously that affected the match a little bit because he was one of their players. top players.
Looking back on his career, which spanned 82 tests, Erasmus ranked the Black Caps as the most fun team to referee.
They were always very respectful, he said, adding top Australian player Ricky Ponting and Sri Lanka's Mahela Jayawardene as the most challenging players.
