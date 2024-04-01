Monday Musings: Catching up on spring football

IIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIITTTTTTTTTTTTTSSSSSSSSSSSS MONDAY!!!!!!

And you fine, wonderful Miami Hurricanes fans know what that means. It's time to grab our orange pickaxes, put on the green hard hats and search for Miami Hurricanes-related thought nuggets that have been planted in my mind.

1) Mario Cristobal had a very interesting comment about Jacolby George on Thursday. When asked after practice if he was considering firing George to end the season after his behavior, he basically said he was considering it.

At first, yes, that immediately comes to mind because it's not part of the DNA, not what we want to be as a program. But you have to stop for a moment and think: your job is to find a way to do it right, until you can't do it right anymore. We have invested a lot in him. There has been a lot of growth and development. It's time to show that as a teammate, as a man who does everything he can to get the best out of himself and help the team win.

I think we're going in the right direction, and I think he knows that. I think this will end very well for him. So that is the path we have chosen. But I understand the question. It's always something that comes up when you're dealing with a team and a culture. You have to do it right. Were willing to do that.

That's…a great quote. George took a big step forward in 2024 and became a big part of the offense with 57 catches for 864 yards and 8 touchdowns. However, his outright immaturity with three personal fouls against Louisville and Rutgers Late in the year, some red flags were raised about his ability to be a good teammate and a smart player.

And Miami needs him. Mario knows that. Someone less important? The door probably hits them where the good lord split them after the season. It appears he has earned a reprieve based on the good he did on the field last year.

Can he now take a step forward in that? So far it looks like he can do that this spring, as Cristobal notes he's had a very good spring so far. Fingers crossed that he becomes a real star this fall.

2) So, who has stood out on the Spring Ball roster so far? Well, take it from Cristobal, who mentioned several people who stood out to him (which is much more important than to me) so far. Cam Pruitt. Zaquan Patterson. Elijah Lofton. Jojo Trader. George. Isaiah Horton. Zak Timmerman. Anez Kuiper. Mathew McCoy. Wesley Bissainthe (who Cristobal emphasized has had a very big spring running at 228 pounds, just as he was 170 pounds).

That's all the players Cristobal mentioned by name (except for some other players in the next paragraph). So yeah, those are the players who at least stood out to their head coach, which means more than just standing out to pretty much anyone else.

3) Cristobal also addressed the issue of linebacker depth with praise for some of the young players. He mentioned Raul Popo Aguirre, Jr. as a highlight. Aldarius Hayes was also said to have a great spring. Chase Smith received praise for his special teams play.

4) It sounds like things are still not going well for OL Zion Nelson on the injury front. Nelson, who last played against Texas A&M in 2022, has been dealing with a knee problem the past two seasons. It doesn't seem like he's doing any better at the moment.

With Zion it was a matter of waiting, Cristobal said. I know he is very frustrated. We all sympathize with him. Always in our prayers and thoughts. I just hope he gets better. I know he's trying, but it depends on him and his medical situation whether it can happen or not.

I hate that man. I hope there is a way for him to get back on the field someday, if his body allows it.

5) Although he didn't mention him by name among the highlights, Cristobal said some very encouraging things about Cam Ward.

He is tough. He is physical. He is a ruthless competitor. Everything you want in an offensive lineman and a linebacker. Only he is really super talented. He doesn't take it for granted. He is very humble yet competitive. He is not afraid to take a stand as a leader when it comes to responsibility. Hold yourself accountable. Holding his teammates accountable, which is critical as a quarterback, right? You want that guy to be a total alpha dog, and he is. He's in a room with alphas, and I think that's contagious. What really stands out to him so far is all those things together, and he's really hungry. When you arrive at the building, no matter what time you get there, you will be the first one there.

Okay, coach. You've got my attention. Of course, yes, the coach speaks. I know. Kudos to his guys, but when was the last time this program had a true alpha dog in the most alpha position in the field? It's a long time ago. His arm and running skills are strong, as the tape shows. It's so much in the mind, both attitudinal and intellectual, and it sounds like Mario thinks he has that dog in him.

My hope has increased. Less than two weeks until the spring game, so my expectations may be getting irrationally high as usual.

6) Canes Hoops FINNNNNNNNAAAAAAAAAAAALLLLLLLLLLLLLYYYYYYYYYY Added what might be a quality center in the transfer portal. Lynn Kidd committed herself to UM from UM Virginia technology. What I really like about him at first glance is his attacking game. A 610 scorer in the paint. He averaged 13.2 points per game and 6.5 rebounds per game last year and shot an impressive 66.8% from the field. YES. Please give me a real post scorer. UM has SERIOUSLY missed that for far too long.

7) Canes baseball couldn't quite get it done against #3 Clemson this weekend. They did claim Thursday night's game on a walkoff home run by catcher Jack Scanlon. On Friday they trailed 3-2 early in game two, but that turned out to be the final score. They got smoked 7-0 on Saturday to drop the series. After a hot 4-2 start in ACC play through two series against ranked foes, the Canes have dropped their next two to move to 6-6 in ACC play. Next one? A weekend series at #9 Duke. Weft. We have to grab that series and turn the momentum around again.

Go sticks!