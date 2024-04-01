Fantasy Hockey Waiver Wire: Jonathan Drouin leads under-the-radar options to add

Jonathan Drouin has benefited from skating alongside some star teammates. (Photo by Ashley Potts/NHLI via Getty Images)

Specially for Yahoo Sports

Jake Neighbors went from 19% of Yahoo leagues to 27% a week ago, while JJ Peterka rose from 15% to 30%.

If you want to stream goaltenders, Kaapo Kahkonen (5% selected) could be a valuable option. New Jersey has back-to-back situations this week, so Kahkonen and Jake Allen (37%) could split the start. Colorado's Justus Annunen (12%) could get a start or two this week, making him a potential pickup as well.

A few honorable mentions of the non-goalie variety are Nick Schmaltz (29%) and Alexis Lafreniere (46%). Schmaltz appeared on Line Change in early March and finished the month with five goals and 21 points in 15 games. If Lafreniere is available, he's worth picking up, but time is probably running out to add him.

Now let's take a look at this week's under-the-radar suggestions for your consideration:

Jonathan Drouin, LW, Colorado Avalanche (27% selected)

Drouin just missed the cutoff a week ago because he wasn't on the list of recommended pickups. He has scored five goals, eleven assists and thirty shots in the past fourteen games. Drouin has had multi-point performances in four of his last six matches. He is just two points away from reaching the 50-point plateau for the first time since 2018/19. Drouin has worked well with prolific producers Nathan MacKinnon and Mikko Rantanen. The trio should be able to stay warm throughout Colorado's four-game week.

Adam Henrique, C/LW, Edmonton Oilers (25% on list)

Henrique has scored three goals from eight shots in his last four games. He has been productive since moving to the second line alongside Leon Draisaitl in even-strength situations. Henrique's fantasy stock took a hit after he was acquired from the Ducks, but his new role and recent success make him an intriguing short-term addition with the Oilers set to play four times this week.

Tyler Bertuzzi, LW, Toronto Maple Leafs (19% selected)

Bertuzzi has scored 11 of his 18 goals and scored 15 of his 37 points in his past 17 games. He has increased his production of late, earning six goals and two assists in eight games to end March. Bertuzzi has 18 shots and 12 goals to his name in those eight games. He played well alongside Auston Matthews and Max Domi.

Mikael Granlund, C/RW, San Jose Sharks (18% selected)

Despite San Jose's offensive struggles in the 2023-2024 season, Granlund was a fairly consistent scoring threat. Although limited to 60 games this season, the 32-year-old forward leads the team with 38 assists and 50 points. He's averaging a career-high 20:43 of ice time per game, so fantasy managers don't have to worry about his usage. Granlund hasn't played more than one game without picking up at least one point since mid-February.

[It’s not too late: Join or create a Yahoo Fantasy Baseball league for the 2024 MLB season]

He scored seven goals and 21 points in 21 games during that period. Granlund also has 10 power-play points (one goal, nine assists) and 35 shots in that time. He is riding a four-game point streak, with two goals and three helpers, entering the Sharks' four-game week.

Nick Bjugstad, C, Arizona Coyotes (12% selected)

Bjugstad is another surprisingly productive player worth targeting. He needs just three more goals to equal his previous personal best of 24, which he set in 2014/15, and five more points to match his career-high total of 49 from 2017/18. The 31-year-old forward has scored eight goals, five assists and 30 shots in his past twelve appearances. Bjugstad scored four goals and three helpers during his six-game winning streak. He played between Clayton Keller and Nick Schmaltz on the Coyotes' top line.

Brandon Saad, LW, St. Louis Blues (2% selected)

Saad has been all over the scoresheet since mid-February, scoring 11 goals, 17 points and 37 shots in his past 22 appearances. His four-match points streak, which included four goals and two assists, came to an end in Saturday's disappointing 4-0 loss to the Sharks. Still, Saad should be in line for a flyer in deeper pools ahead of St. Louis' four-game week.