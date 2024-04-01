Catherine's silver doubles as endurance runners excel





The successes keep coming for the endurance runners from Edinburgh and Lothians. After Midlothians Jasmin Paris became the first woman to complete the super-tough Barkleys Marathons in the US and Dougie Selman (Corstorphine AC) claimed the Scottish men's 100km title in Perth, there have been other notable achievements. Catherine Cowie brought two silver medals to Portobello RC from the Perth competition. Photo credit: Michael Philp. The race in Perth will include both a 50km and 100km event, with runners from the home countries also competing for team and individual glory Over this 2.381km loop course, Sheena Logan (Fife AC) won the Scottish 100km, her first attempt at the distance, finishing sixth in 8:19:26, but Catherine Cowie (Portobello RC) took silver and set a personal record of 8 down. :26:31. Meanwhile, the Scottish men's team of Dougie Selman, Chris Richardson (Aberdeen Metro) and Michael Deason (Shettleston) won the Men's Anglo-Celtic Plate team event. To add to the home celebrations, Sage Pierce-Higgins (Edinburgh AC) took home the Scottish Men's Masters 100k title, while Catherine Cowie added a Women's Masters silver to her title. To bring further honors to Portobello, this time in the 50km event, Niamh Ni Mhaoileoin finished second in the Scottish and Deborah Warner also took silver in the women's Scottish Masters race. Not far behind, Tracy Philp ran her 29th ultramarathon. She took the Scottish Women's Vet 50 title just a fortnight after finishing second V50 at the John Muir Way ultra. Notable local mentions for the 50km go to Penicuik's John Gibbs (bronze in the Men's Masters) while Musselburgh's David Hutchison put in a solid shift to finish in 4:18:52. Evergreen sports journalist. Previously published in many publications around the world. Send me your local sports stories. [email protected] Similar: Like it Loading… Related

