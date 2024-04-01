Orange Move up to #3, play at Cornell on Tuesday





Cornell links: News | Scheme | Schedule Tuesday April 2 | 3:00 PM| Ithaca, NYWJPZ 89.1FM@Cuse | @CuseWLAXComments | News | Schedule | Schedule ITHACA, New York–No. 3 Syracuse hits the road for its final non-conference game of the 2024 regular season, taking on Cornell on Tuesday, April 2. The opening drawing in Ithaca, New York is at 3 p.m. Fans can watch the game on ESPN+ (subscription required) or listen to the action on WJPZ 89.1FM in the Syracuse area. Live updates will also be available on social media (@CuseWLax). The Orange rose two spots to No. 3 in this week's ILWomen/IWLCA rankings, which were released Monday. Syracuse enters Tuesday's game with a 9-3 record, including a 6-0 mark in ACC play. ORANGE UPDATE The Dutch extended their winning streak to six games on Saturday with a 22-12 victory over Louisville. Emma Tyrrell continued to lead the 'Cuse attack with five goals, while Olivia Adamson scored six points on four goals and two assists. Kate Mashewske recorded 16 draw controls against the Cardinals, becoming Syracuse's career leader in draw controls. She now has 440, which is one better than the previous record of 439 set by Kailah Kempney between 2012 and 2015. EXPLORING THE BIG RED Cornell defeated Jacksonville 13-7 last Saturday to improve its record to 7-3. Josie Vogel has scored a team-high 26 goals and leads the Big Red with 32 points. Kylie Gelabert is right behind with 30 points from 14 goals and 16 assists as the team's best. Ellie Horner has started all ten games in goal for Cornell. She has a 10.54 goals-against average and a .397 save percentage. SERIES HISTORY Tuesday's game marks the 26th meeting between Syracuse and Cornell. The Dutch led the all-time series 20-5 and won all twelve games played in Syracuse.

NEXT ONE Syracuse returns to ACC action when it hosts Pittsburgh at CNS High School on Saturday, April 6 at 4 p.m. Entrance is free.

