Talks in Pakistan patch up captaincy crisis after Shaheen Shah Afridi feud, Babar Azam, video





Pakistan Cricket Board chairman Mohsin Naqvi held crisis talks on Monday to resolve the row after sacked captain Shaheen Shah Afridi denied quotes supporting his successor. Afridi, replaced by Babar Azam as skipper on Sunday, insisted he had not made any comments in support of his replacement that were quoted in a PCB statement. On Monday, the PCB said Naqvi had held a meeting with the selection committee to discuss team selection ahead of the New Zealand T20I series. The meeting was also attended by Captain Azam, the PCB added without mentioning a separate meeting with Afridi. However, sources confirmed to AFP some confusion after the denial was removed from Afridi's statement and the former captain shook hands with Naqvi in ​​a photo released by the PCB. Watch every match of the 2024 IPL season LIVE on Kayo. New to Kayo? Start your free trial today > Twenty-nine Pakistani players are attending a training camp at Kakul army base in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province ahead of a five-match T20I home series against New Zealand starting from April 18. The row started after a PCB statement said Afridi had nothing but respect for returning skipper Azam. As a team player, it is my duty to support our captain, Babar Azam. I played under his captaincy and have nothing but respect for him, he is reported to have said. I will try to help him, both on and off the field. We are all one. Our goal is the same: to help Pakistan become the best team in the world. < style="display:block;padding-top:56.25%"/> PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi meets cricketer Shaheen Shah Afridi. Photo by Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) / AFP Source: AFP Azam resigned in November last year after Pakistan crashed out of the ODI World Cup in the first round in India. I will try to help him, both on and off the field. We are all one, Afridi said on the PCBs website on Sunday. But a source close to Afridi denied that he had signed the statement that implied a harmonious handover of the top job. The source added that Afridi was upset about being replaced after taking charge of just one T20 series. This is not Shaheen's statement and he has contacted PCB to clarify this, the source told AFP. Fast bowler Afridi was in charge of Pakistan's 4-1 defeat in a Twenty20 Series in New Zealand in January. Afridi also captained Lahore Qalandars as they finished last in the T20 Pakistan Super League that ended two weeks ago. Naqvi, who is also Pakistan's interior minister, has reorganized the selection committee in a bid to improve results at the upcoming World Cup, including hiring foreign coaches for the team. After the New Zealand series, Pakistan will play three T20Is in Ireland and four in England. The T20 World Cup will take place in the United States and West Indies in June.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.foxsports.com.au/cricket/pakistan-cricket-talks-mend-captaincy-crisis-after-shaheen-shah-afridi-row/news-story/5501b72fdb172ef028a383cc2124489e The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos