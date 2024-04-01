Sports
Storylines to watch as spring football unfolds
This is not an April Fool's joke; Washington starts spring training on Wednesday. Tis the season of overreactions and we ask that you prepare accordingly. But in all seriousness, the return of Husky football marks the debut of a new beginning at Montlake as Jedd Fisch goes through his first offseason at the helm.
Intriguing storylines aren't hard to find during a typical offseason, but especially so when a program is fresh off a trip to the national championship game and the result is a new staff, several holes to fill and a looming spring transfer portal that contains nothing but insecurity.
Anyway, if you've been paying attention since January, you're probably used to all this. So let's skip the talk and dive into the major storylines of spring football.
Will Rogers versus the field?
Gone are the days when Michael Penix Jr. attacked the opponent's defense with an air strike. The keys to the offense now belong to Will Rogers, a transfer from Mississippi State. He committed to Kalen DeBoer, but considered his options before keeping his commitment, with Jedd Fisch leading the way. Although an open competition will probably be advertised, Rogers is in danger of losing its starting position. He brings 12,315 career passing yards to Montlake, along with 94 touchdowns and 28 interceptions.
Assuming he remains the efficient player he was in the SEC, the real competition for the QB2 role is between Demond Williams Jr. and Dermaricus Davis. Both are true freshmen and spent time in the portal. Davis originally committed to DeBoer's staff, but, like Rogers, entered the portal after the regime change. Williams made his way to Seattle after Fisch accepted the gig.
Story of the band
Davis was the higher-ranked prospect out of high school; 247Sports considered him the No. 17 quarterback. Williams was number 19. Davis stands 6-foot-1, while Williams is 6-foot-1. Both are capable runners, but that advantage belongs to the faster Williams.
Improvement in secondary education
It's hard to fault a unit that punched its ticket to last year's national championship game, but Washington's secondary left more to be desired last season. The most notable bright spot was Jabbar Muhammed, who has since moved south to Eugene. The good news is that the secondary was young last season and should improve significantly this fall. With all the changes in UW's offense, the secondary should have success playing all of spring ball against the passing attack.
Players who can make a big impression:
The young defensive back had his fair share of problems all season, but sealed the win over Texas with a slam against AD Mitchell.
The Rainier Beach product was a four-star prospect out of high school before redshirting last season.
The transfer cornerback started all 13 games in Arizona last season and allowed just one touchdown.
Rebuilding the offensive line
The siege of Washington's offensive line by the transfer portals reflected the modern era of college sports, leaving Jedd Fisch with a lot of work to do. Jalen Klemm, Julius Buelow, Geirean Hatchett, Parker Brailsford and Nate Kalepo all started looking for a new home. Meanwhile, Paki Finau kept his promise, as did Drew Azzopardi. Both players have committed to DeBoer and will play under Fisch, barring a new gate entrance after spring ball.
Many uncertainties remain on the offensive line, which is far from ideal. The ability to control the line of scrimmage is essential to winning in the Big Ten. Offensive linemen are in a fighting position, convincing Fisch that there are no better options in the portal.
New star wide receivers on the way?
College football has never seen a team lose as much talent as Washington does in its wide receiver room. Rome Odunze, Jalen McMillan and JaLynn Polk are heading to the NFL. Germie Bernard moved to Alabama with DeBoer.
At tight end, Washington lost Jack Westover, Devin Culp and Josh Cuevas. In short: there are still plenty of gaps to be filled. Giles Jackson is back after redshirting, as is Denzel Boston. The leading receiver will likely be Cal transfer Jeremiah Hunter. Washington also added Arizona transfer Auric Harris. Freshmen to watch are Justice Williams and Jason Robinson. Both are four-star prospects from California.
As for the tight end room, Quentin Moore is back and will look to earn the TE1 role over Ryan Otton and Decker DeGraff. He has more experience than both, but the new staff could be intrigued by the potential of the younger tight ends.
Will Steve Belichick deliver immediate results?
You're not going to win many games in the Big Ten if you can't defend. So Jedd Fisch brought in Steve Belichick, the son of a legend and a newly minted defensive coordinator with vast experience. It was a surprising move, as there was no suggestion that Belichick would leave New England despite the franchise passing from his father, Bill. Ultimately, the younger Belichick jumped at the chance to work with Fisch again.
Welcome back, college football! (kind of)
|
